Pennsylvania's Famous College Town Is Home To Captivating Art Exhibits, Trendy Events, & Fun Vibes
If you've already experienced the best things to do on a vacation in Philadelphia and visited Pennsylvania destinations like the vibrant and underrated Doylestown, which is filled with creativity, shops, and nightlife, it might be time to cross one of the state's famous college towns off your travel bucket list. About three and a half hours west of Philadelphia, the city of State College flourishes with fascinating art exhibits, trendy local events, serene natural landscapes, and other unique attractions that make it perfect for exploring.
You can reach this one-of-a-kind college town in a few ways. For easy, direct flights, travelers coming from cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Newark can fly into the nearby State College Regional Airport (SCE). The nearest major airport (Harrisburg International Airport) is just over 98 miles away in Middletown, Pennsylvania. While this hub is a good option for sightseers coming in from out of the country, visitors coming into State College from Harrisburg International Airport will need to rent a car for the final leg of their trip unless they want to spend over three hours navigating various bus transfers.
Before you book any flights or rental cars, consider when to plan your trip. While determined budget travelers may be willing to brave the below-freezing winter temperatures in exchange for low prices, the best time to visit State College depends on what you want to do during your vacation. Outdoorsy adventurers looking to make the most of the region's surrounding state parks and forests will probably want to visit in late spring or summer. That said, autumn is an excellent time to appreciate Pennsylvania's fall foliage or catch a football game. Whenever you choose to visit, find the top local attractions with this guide to the town of State College.
Explore State College's art scene and natural beauty
Start exploring State College's art scene at 3 Dots, a community space with a gallery highlighting local creators. They also offer fun seasonal events, like "Tuesdays on the Terrace" (open mic events with live music) from April to October, "Pugh Street Shutdown" (a block party complete with food and beer) in the summer, and "First Friday" gathering (after-hours gallery meet-ups) from April to December. For a hands-on experience, book a spot in one of The Makery's classes to learn all about sewing, painting, knitting, botanical art, and more. On Saturdays, the Makery hosts open studio hours which you can join for $10 per hour, per table. You can also swing by The Make Space, a community workshop where you can 3D-print vases, produce vinyl-cut stickers, or do some woodworking. Of course, no art tour of State College is complete without a visit to the Palmer Museum of Art. Part of Pennsylvania State University, this museum is free to visit (although a $7 donation is recommended) and showcases one of the largest art collections between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
While you're on the Penn State campus, peruse State College's natural beauty. The Arboretum at Penn State welcomes over 150,000 annual visitors who come to wander through the botanical garden, which includes a pollinator and bird garden as well as 340 acres of surrounding woodland and field landscapes. If you want to escape even further into the wilderness, you can also head to nearby Rothrock State Forest for a day full of hiking, biking, fishing, and kayaking. Adventurers staying in State College for a week or more can also take a day trip to the funky Pocono Mountains town of Stroudsburg.
Find fun events and other things to do in State College
After you've experienced State College's artsy and outdoorsy sides, plan a trip to the Discovery Space. Located less than 2 miles from the Palmer Museum of Art, this interactive science museum is an excellent stop for families. Both kids and parents will be captivated by the museum's collection of over 45 rotating exhibits. Don't miss the Marine Life Center, especially if you have a little one who loves sea critters.
You can also experience Penn State's sports culture by checking the schedule at Beaver Stadium and grabbing tickets to a Nittany Lions football game. Sports enthusiasts who like to get in on the action themselves can also visit the Pegula Ice Arena for some ice skating. If you're traveling as a family and have teenagers in high school, consider scheduling a tour of the Penn State campus, too.
One of the State College's biggest annual events is the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, a celebration of creativity that draws in over 125,000 visitors. With a history dating back over 50 years, the festival describes itself as one of the biggest non-football-related Penn State alumni events. Held in July, this multi-day celebration features a sidewalk sale, where you can purchase works created by artists from all over the world. Street painters creating fantastic murals in the festival's Little Art Alley add an extra layer of excitement to this lively experience. You can even look forward to live music on outdoor stages, which enhances the festival's artsy atmosphere.