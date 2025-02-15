Pennsylvania's Famous College Town Is Home To Captivating Art Exhibits, Trendy Events, & Fun Vibes

If you've already experienced the best things to do on a vacation in Philadelphia and visited Pennsylvania destinations like the vibrant and underrated Doylestown, which is filled with creativity, shops, and nightlife, it might be time to cross one of the state's famous college towns off your travel bucket list. About three and a half hours west of Philadelphia, the city of State College flourishes with fascinating art exhibits, trendy local events, serene natural landscapes, and other unique attractions that make it perfect for exploring.

You can reach this one-of-a-kind college town in a few ways. For easy, direct flights, travelers coming from cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Newark can fly into the nearby State College Regional Airport (SCE). The nearest major airport (Harrisburg International Airport) is just over 98 miles away in Middletown, Pennsylvania. While this hub is a good option for sightseers coming in from out of the country, visitors coming into State College from Harrisburg International Airport will need to rent a car for the final leg of their trip unless they want to spend over three hours navigating various bus transfers.

Before you book any flights or rental cars, consider when to plan your trip. While determined budget travelers may be willing to brave the below-freezing winter temperatures in exchange for low prices, the best time to visit State College depends on what you want to do during your vacation. Outdoorsy adventurers looking to make the most of the region's surrounding state parks and forests will probably want to visit in late spring or summer. That said, autumn is an excellent time to appreciate Pennsylvania's fall foliage or catch a football game. Whenever you choose to visit, find the top local attractions with this guide to the town of State College.