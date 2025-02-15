Nestled On Delaware's Coast Is A Pristine State Park Full Of Sandy Beaches, Historic Sites, And Trails

Cape Henlopen State Park is an outdoor lover's dream. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset, though the attractions have different hours, depending on the time of year. It's $10 per day for out-of-state vehicles, $5 for Delaware residents, and free if you're walking or biking. Delaware firefighters and EMTs enter for free as well. If you choose to stay in the park and camp, you can do so in an RV or a tent, as well as renting one of its on-site cabins with air-conditioning, electricity, and refrigerators. (Note that dogs aren't allowed in the cabins, but they are welcome in RVs and tents.)

There are 10 miles of biking trails, both dirt and asphalt, and some of them take you around the bay. However, you don't have to worry about carrying your own bicycle around if you choose to ride. You can borrow a bike for free right next to the Seaside Nature Center inside the park. In fact, there is a bike loop trail that begins directly from that parking lot.

Hikers will love the Gordons Pond Trail, which is a one-way, 3.2-mile path at the park's pond that takes you from the Herring Point parking area to the one at the Rehoboth boardwalk with gorgeous beach views. Another spot you can hike to is Hawk Watch, which is a high spot, perfect for some birding and dolphin spotting (the latter is best in the morning and at sunset). If you fish, or if you just enjoy watching people do it, take a walk to the quarter-mile-long fishing pier to try for some bluefish and sea bass. Make sure you have a Delaware fishing license, which you can get here.