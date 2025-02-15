Nestled On Delaware's Coast Is A Pristine State Park Full Of Sandy Beaches, Historic Sites, And Trails
If you're looking for a place to get away from it all and enjoy nature, Delaware's Cape Henlopen State Park should be at the top of your list. This pristine and lovely space isn't just full of hiking trails and pretty coastal views, though it has those in abundance. You can make an entire outdoor vacation of it, camping right in the park and waking up to the ocean breeze. You can also take day trips to see its nature center, take in the local WWII history, and catch the stunning views from nearby Rehoboth Beach and its famous boardwalk, just 9 miles away. There is so much to do in and around Cape Henlopen State Park, whether you're visiting for a romantic weekend getaway or taking the family for a trip of a lifetime.
One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of Cape Henlopen State Park, "Love this state park. Borrowed a bike and rode the bike trail. One of the volunteers at the bike check out said Delaware has the best state parks and I think he may be right. ... Would definitely go back if the opportunity arises." The park sits midway down the state on the eastern shore, and it's about 112 miles from Philadelphia International Airport, where you can rent a car. It's also close to the underrated Dewey Beach, a laid-back alternative to the Jersey Shore.
Spending time outdoors at Cape Henlopen State Park
Cape Henlopen State Park is an outdoor lover's dream. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset, though the attractions have different hours, depending on the time of year. It's $10 per day for out-of-state vehicles, $5 for Delaware residents, and free if you're walking or biking. Delaware firefighters and EMTs enter for free as well. If you choose to stay in the park and camp, you can do so in an RV or a tent, as well as renting one of its on-site cabins with air-conditioning, electricity, and refrigerators. (Note that dogs aren't allowed in the cabins, but they are welcome in RVs and tents.)
There are 10 miles of biking trails, both dirt and asphalt, and some of them take you around the bay. However, you don't have to worry about carrying your own bicycle around if you choose to ride. You can borrow a bike for free right next to the Seaside Nature Center inside the park. In fact, there is a bike loop trail that begins directly from that parking lot.
Hikers will love the Gordons Pond Trail, which is a one-way, 3.2-mile path at the park's pond that takes you from the Herring Point parking area to the one at the Rehoboth boardwalk with gorgeous beach views. Another spot you can hike to is Hawk Watch, which is a high spot, perfect for some birding and dolphin spotting (the latter is best in the morning and at sunset). If you fish, or if you just enjoy watching people do it, take a walk to the quarter-mile-long fishing pier to try for some bluefish and sea bass. Make sure you have a Delaware fishing license, which you can get here.
A beach full of history at Cape Henlopen State Park
In addition to trails and wildlife, there's some WWII history to explore at the park as well. On the beach, you'll find the Fort Miles Museum and Historical Area, which is the location where around 2,300 soldiers were stationed during the war to help protect the coastline. It offers self-guided tours of the artillery park, the barracks, and a museum that is housed in Battery 519, an underground bunker. Nearby is the Seaside Nature Center where you (and your little ones) can learn about the sea life in the area and visit the two-story touch tank, with creatures like horseshoe crabs to check out through a viewing window.
If you're a beach lover, the beach in the park has lifeguards from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and you can bring your leashed dog to portions of the coastline as well. You'll find changing rooms, showers, and restrooms there for your convenience. If you want to take out a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, you can rent them from Quest Kayak.
If you're craving some fresh seafood after your day of adventure at the park, you should stop at Bluecoast Seafood Grill and Raw Bar in Bethany Beach, considered one of the top 10 destination restaurants, with a number of Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence to its name. This is a must-eat spot that you can't afford to miss. The main restaurant is 20 miles away from Cape Henlopen, though there is a second location under 8 miles away in Rehoboth. The menu has mouth-watering items like spice-crusted tuna, fried Chesapeake Bay oysters, "big fat crab cakes," and a kids menu as well. Its wine list, needless to say, is spectacular, with a wide range of prices and wines by the glass or bottle.