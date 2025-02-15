One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Beach Hideaways Is A Charming French Coast For Every Beachgoer

The sunny French Riviera is best known for famous resort towns like Nice and the busy and glamorous hotspots like Cannes and St. Tropez, but there is a whole coastline of charming beach towns and inland villages to see. Close to the border with Spain, Collioure is one such charming town that you will find on France's southernmost coastline in part of a region known as French Catalonia. It's also one of the favorite beaches of European travel guru Rick Steves, who calls it "the laid-back Riviera ideal for anyone working on a slower pulse" on his website.

Steves describes this small city as "the perfect size for being on holiday," pointing out its beaches, sunny squares, and medieval landmarks, and he isn't the only public figure who found inspiration in this small French beach town. The impressionist painter Henri Matisse also captured the charm of Collioure when he spent a summer painting here in 1905, during which he produced "The Open Window," a piece that now hangs in the National Gallery of Art — one of the best attractions to visit in Washington, D.C.

Collioure is located 17 miles north of the Spanish border, so you can get there in three to four hours if you travel by train from Barcelona or about 20 minutes if you start in the small French city of Perpignan. Here's everything you need to know about making the most of a trip to Collioure.