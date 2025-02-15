Go Chemical-Free At These 5 Resorts With Stunning Saltwater Swimming Pools

Sliding into saltwater is no longer restricted to being on the beach. Salinized swimming pools have been growing in popularity and can be found all over the world, including carved into volcanic villages in Spain and on fjord-flanked Norwegian peninsulas. And it's easy to see why: Other than just being a rejuvenating way to wind down on vacation, using chemical-free saltwater comes with a host of health benefits you wouldn't find in a typical pool. By foregoing high volumes of chlorine, swimmers dipping into these saltwater pools won't have to worry about the harsh effect the chemical can have on their eyes, hair, and skin. Swimmers with impacted breathing from asthma or allergies will also find it easier to breathe in saltwater than they would in a chlorinated pool. Saltwater also serves as a gentle exfoliant to soothe the skin and has long been used to relieve joint and muscle aches.

On top of the health benefits, saltwater pools are also a more environmentally conscious option, which is particularly important as more and more U.S. regions suffer from drought. In fact, the Greek government has proposed converting all of the country's pools to seawater in an effort to combat the tourism industry's impact on their freshwater supply. Producing less chemical waste and minimizing the overall environmental impact of a pool, taking the saltwater route is a clear option for the environmentally conscious traveler. Plus, seawater pools also let you rejuvenate in salty water without having to worry about dangerous ocean critters and currents. So, set aside your research on the most dangerous shark-infested beaches in the world and relax in one of these luxurious saltwater pools instead.