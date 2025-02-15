Go Chemical-Free At These 5 Resorts With Stunning Saltwater Swimming Pools
Sliding into saltwater is no longer restricted to being on the beach. Salinized swimming pools have been growing in popularity and can be found all over the world, including carved into volcanic villages in Spain and on fjord-flanked Norwegian peninsulas. And it's easy to see why: Other than just being a rejuvenating way to wind down on vacation, using chemical-free saltwater comes with a host of health benefits you wouldn't find in a typical pool. By foregoing high volumes of chlorine, swimmers dipping into these saltwater pools won't have to worry about the harsh effect the chemical can have on their eyes, hair, and skin. Swimmers with impacted breathing from asthma or allergies will also find it easier to breathe in saltwater than they would in a chlorinated pool. Saltwater also serves as a gentle exfoliant to soothe the skin and has long been used to relieve joint and muscle aches.
On top of the health benefits, saltwater pools are also a more environmentally conscious option, which is particularly important as more and more U.S. regions suffer from drought. In fact, the Greek government has proposed converting all of the country's pools to seawater in an effort to combat the tourism industry's impact on their freshwater supply. Producing less chemical waste and minimizing the overall environmental impact of a pool, taking the saltwater route is a clear option for the environmentally conscious traveler. Plus, seawater pools also let you rejuvenate in salty water without having to worry about dangerous ocean critters and currents. So, set aside your research on the most dangerous shark-infested beaches in the world and relax in one of these luxurious saltwater pools instead.
Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Hawaii, United States
50 acres of thriving tropical forests almost engulf the whitewashed walls and green roofs of the sumptuous Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, a verdant oasis carved apart by a freshwater pool that winds through the resort like a river. And for some rejuvenating soaks, the resort also has a saltwater lagoon. Located next to the beach and fringed in swaying palm trees, the lagoon's bright blue waters make for a lovely daytime or nighttime swim. This saltwater pool also has varying depths that are suitable for all kinds of swimmers, from children to adults. Considering that beaches in Hawaii are considered to be some of the world's most dangerous, some may prefer to skip a dip in the ocean entirely and stick to the resort's salt and freshwater pools.
The hotel has both a restaurant and a bar situated poolside, convenient for swimmers who want to leap straight from floating to grabbing a bite at an island-style beach shack. Try a classic island dish like an ahi poke bowl or grab a cooling summer cocktail from the poolside Captain's Bar. Both can be enjoyed sitting on the banks of the lazy river, overlooking the lush sprawl of the resort's tropical gardens. Pair a day diving into the saltwater lagoon with a rejuvenating trip to the onsite Anara Spa. Here, you can blend ancient healing methods with refreshing botanicals native to the island, or take advantage of the extensive facilities at hand.
Amangiri, Utah, United States
Blending into the sandstone and rust-red rock of the Utah desert, the sprawl of the luxury 5-star resort, Amangiri, encompasses and area of 25,000 square feet in the desert of Southern Utah. The smooth finish of its angular white concrete exterior mimics the tones of the ancient desert around it. Plus, when lounging alongside the central saltwater swimming pool at Amangiri, you'll be tucked in to a protected valley with views of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, an area full of breathtaking canyons and sandstone formations. According to one reviewer on Tripadvisor, the resort features "Breathtaking surroundings everywhere; the natural beauty outside makes one dizzy. [It also has] an indescribably unique swimming pool built into a huge rock that defies the imagination."
Plus, it's not just the main pools of Amangiri that are salinated, the personal pools at the resort's secluded satellite, Camp Sarika, are as well. This allows guests the sensation of natural and chemical-free rejuvenation alongside the resort's spa and wellness facilities. In fact, the entire resort is centered on including elevated simplicity and desert elements in every stage of the guest experience. The minimalist rooms have panoramic windows facing orange mesas and the restaurant primarily uses Mexican and Native American ingredients to fully envelope you in your surroundings. You can also arrange daily excursions away from the salt-soaked pools to explore Utah's canyons, national parks, stargazing, or even hop on a helicopter tour. Furthermore, the resort is only about a 30-minute drive from Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed spots in Arizona.
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France
When the most glamorous people on earth descend upon the south of France, they gather in Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. For more than a century, celebrities and movie stars have mingled with authors and heiresses in the iconic French resort. In fact, the hotel is so storied that Pablo Picasso designed the restaurant menus and Ernest Hemingway often enjoyed cocktails in the hotel bar. The hotel also attained literary immortality as the inspiration for the location of F. Scott Fitzgerald's final completed novel, "Tender is the Night." Arguably the most famous hotel in the world, this old money institution of the French Riviera was ahead of the curve by at least a century and carved a saltwater infinity pool into the cliffs of the Mediterranean in 1914.
And despite being over 100 years old, the pool still feels just as luxurious today, with one reviewer on Google remarking, "The hotel and grounds were beyond beautiful and there is no other pool in the world to match the Eden Roc!" Behind the bloom of manicured roses you'll find the hotel spa, which was designed by Dior, where you can complement a saltwater swim with an ultra-luxury treatment. So, indulge in the allure of vintage glamor, live out your Gatsby-age fantasies, and walk in the storied steps of the hotel's illustrious guests by booking a stay at this three Michelin key retreat.
Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, New Mexico, United States
Perpetually filled with the sweet, floating fragrance of the onsite lavender fields, Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm connects guests to their natural surroundings during every step of their stay. A working ranch developed from its roots as a 1930s homestead, this hotel is located just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico and incorporates its heritage into a luxury experience. Guests at this hotel sleep in buildings designed by New Mexico's greatest 20th century architect, John Gaw Meem, the originator of the Pueblo Revival style. The heritage is in the details: the wrought iron features, the hardwood floors and period fireplaces, and the exposed beams. The high-end bathroom products provided in each room are infused with the lavender grown in the surrounding fields.
Of course, this hotel also features a saltwater pool which lets guests rejuvenate in a state of luxury and without high concentrations of chemicals. The saltwater pool at Los Poblanos is unique in that it is also heated. The resort is one of those that can be enjoyed any time of year. This point was also echoed by one Tripadvisor reviewer who explained, "In the summer, the saltwater pool is refreshing and delightful and the lavender is blooming. In the winter, it is a cozy place to spend the night cuddled up in your room with a fireplace or outside at one of the S'more-making fire pits."
Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Buried in the thick tropical forests of the island's interior, far from the destinations you need to avoid in Bali if you hate crowds, the pitched roofs of Capella's luxury tents peek through the canopy. Nestled into the steep hillsides of the jungles of Bali, Capella is considered one of the island's best resort-style hotels. Mimicking the glamorous camps commonplace on African safaris, each individual tent contains curios influenced by the stylings of the island's early European settlers: billowing four-poster canopy beds, freestanding copper bathtubs, and antique pieces from Dutch auction houses. Lulling guests to sleep with the sounds of the jungle and the ripple of the river that runs next to the resort, the sumptuous hotel immerses travelers in the Balinese rainforest without foregoing any luxuries.
Not only does this hotel have a 65-foot saltwater pool, dubbed "The Cistern," but every tent also comes with its own private saltwater pool. Suspended over the lush expanse of the Keliki Valley, each room's secluded and rejuvenating pool can be enjoyed alongside a photo-ready breakfast, served in a floating basket. Alternatively, relax and take in the spanning jungle vistas from the main pool, which is heated and equipped with several high-powered aqua jets. You can follow that up with a cocktail infused with island flavors at the poolside Mortar and Pestle Bar.