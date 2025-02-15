An Unusual Stretch Of Maine's Coast Is A State Park With Rocky Shores, Bold Cliffs, And Serene Swims
Downeast Maine is known for many things: lobsters, dramatic seascapes, rocky cliffs, and some dense fog, just to name a few. One thing that doesn't usually spring to mind along this jagged coastline is a sandy beach. But there are a few if you know where to look, and one place to start looking is Roque Bluffs State Park.
The coast of Maine has no shortage of relaxing waterside diversions. But most of the state's sandy beaches are down south; some of the best beaches are around Biddeford, between the New Hampshire border and Portland. The Downeast coast — specifically, the area east of Mount Desert Island — is more known for its dramatic, glacier-carved cliffs, and rugged terrain. Beaches here are usually pebble and rock.
Beautiful Roque Bluffs State Park is located near Jonesboro, Maine. The 274-acre park not only has a beautiful sand and pebble beach, but it also hosts miles of hiking trails. The half-mile-long beach looks out on Englishman Bay. On clear days, you can see the Libby Island Lighthouse 6.5 miles to the southeast. Like all beaches in the area, this one gets much bigger when the tide goes out.
Roque Bluffs State Park offers one of the only sandy beaches in Downeast Maine
Roque Bluff's beach occupies the southern side of a narrow spit of land that extends out to Schoppee Point, which has private homes and a boat launch. To the north of the isthmus is freshwater and fish-filled Simpson Pond. So the park allows you to enjoy a refreshing saltwater swim to invigorate, a warmer freshwater soak to relax, or both. Likewise, it's a great spot to paddle a kayak or perhaps lazily cast a fishing line — on the open sea or pond, your choice.
But why are sand beaches like this one so rare in this part of the Pine Tree State? Back in the last Ice Age, massive glaciers carved the Maine coast into the dramatic landscape we know today. The area around Roque Bluffs accumulated sediments left when the glaciers receded, and nearby moraines eroded. On the east end of the beach you can see bedrock grooved as the ice moved southeastward. Due to its unique geology, Roque Bluffs is a stop on the state's Ice Age Trail — a collection of notable sites assembled by the University of Maine. An interactive trail map and app is available on the university's website.
You'll find parking near the beach and pond, along with a play area, clean privies, and picnic tables along the road. While the beach and pond are the must-see attractions, the hiking is excellent, too. Another parking lot for hikers is located before you get to the beach, just across from the fire station. The park's 3.1 miles of hiking trails explore the hilly area north of the pond. Picnic tables and clifftop overlooks along the way allow for rest stops and expansive coastal views. According to AllTrails, the hiking trails in the park are all easy, with the largest loop allowing you a 2.1-mile-long stroll through the Maine woodlands.
Finding Roque Bluffs State Park
The park is located off Highway 1 near Jonesboro, about two hours east of Bangor, the site of the nearest major airport, and about one hour west of Eastport, the Easternmost city in America. It's surrounded by the tiny rural community of Roque Bluffs, which has little to offer visitors outside the park. A fee for entering the park is payable in a dropbox onsite, and it's open every day from 9 a.m. to sunset. Dogs are allowed in the park but not on the beach.
Unfortunately, the park is a day-use-only facility and has no camping options. Unless you opt for a nearby vacation rental, the town of Machias is your best bet. It's 15 minutes from the park on Highway 1 and has several inns, bed and breakfasts, and motels, as well as some dining options. This stretch of U.S. Highway 1 makes a great scenic road trip along Maine's bold coast.
Though the park is open year-round, the official park season runs from May 15 to October 1. The summer weather is pleasant, with daytime highs during July and August in the low 70s, but you should be ready for the possibility of chilly weather and fog anytime. Ocean water temperatures in the mid-50s make for brisk swimming. Winters are frigid, with highs remaining near or below freezing from December through February. The parking lots are gated in the off-season, but the trails and beach are open and perfect for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing on nice days.