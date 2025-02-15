An Unusual Stretch Of Maine's Coast Is A State Park With Rocky Shores, Bold Cliffs, And Serene Swims

Downeast Maine is known for many things: lobsters, dramatic seascapes, rocky cliffs, and some dense fog, just to name a few. One thing that doesn't usually spring to mind along this jagged coastline is a sandy beach. But there are a few if you know where to look, and one place to start looking is Roque Bluffs State Park.

The coast of Maine has no shortage of relaxing waterside diversions. But most of the state's sandy beaches are down south; some of the best beaches are around Biddeford, between the New Hampshire border and Portland. The Downeast coast — specifically, the area east of Mount Desert Island — is more known for its dramatic, glacier-carved cliffs, and rugged terrain. Beaches here are usually pebble and rock.

Beautiful Roque Bluffs State Park is located near Jonesboro, Maine. The 274-acre park not only has a beautiful sand and pebble beach, but it also hosts miles of hiking trails. The half-mile-long beach looks out on Englishman Bay. On clear days, you can see the Libby Island Lighthouse 6.5 miles to the southeast. Like all beaches in the area, this one gets much bigger when the tide goes out.