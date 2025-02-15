Missouri's Little Riverfront City Offers Big Personality With A Lively Downtown And Walkable Parks
If you ever find yourself in the underrated Kansas City, Missouri (also known as the "Paris of the Plains"), consider venturing north a few miles to the charming town of Parkville. As its name suggests, Parkville is home to a wealth of walkable parks — making it a peaceful retreat from the bustling streets of Kansas City. Perched right along the scenic banks of the Missouri River, you can easily stroll to the water's edge directly from downtown. Parkville has a population of around 7,600 people yet offers outsized amenities and a vibrant personality that belies its size.
From its historic downtown and nearby waterfront to a cozy college campus and heaps of specialty shops, Parkville feels like a different world despite being just around 15 minutes from Kansas City. And while its wine scene isn't quite as robust as Hermann, another underrated town along the Missouri River, you'll find plenty of great restaurants scattered throughout Parkville. Best of all, a trip to this riverfront city is quite affordable (especially between March and May), making a weekend retreat great for all budgets.
Exploring downtown Parkville's food and nature
The historic downtown Parkville is incredibly walkable, primarily due to its tiny footprint. Most of the shops and restaurants can be found along Main Street between McAfee Street and 2nd Street, which spans less than half a mile. Stone Canyon Pizza, one of Parkville's best restaurants, is right in the heart of downtown — stop in to grab yourself a gourmet pizza, pasta, or sandwich. Just north is Café Des Amis, offering a refined atmosphere and innovative dishes that are a great fit for foodies.
South of downtown, you'll find a handful of walkable parks, including English Landing Park and Platte Landing Park. A small river overlook at English Landing Park is a must-visit, as it provides peaceful water views that are among the best in the area. Both Platte Landing and English Landing connect via a series of trails, so you can easily hike several miles directly from downtown. For better water views, consider driving a few hours south to one of Missouri's largest natural springs near an abandoned castle.
A few blocks north of downtown is the idyllic Parkville Nature Sanctuary. The sprawling 115-acre landscape is home to shockingly rustic terrain even though it's so close to Parkville's best restaurants and shops. You'll find bubbling creeks, wooden bridges, and even a waterfall among its 3 miles of hiking trails. For more walking, check out the Park University campus just down the road.
Planning your trip to Parkville
Getting to Parkville is relatively easy, as it's located just outside Kansas City. Visitors coming from out of state can book flights and rental cars at the Kansas City International Airport. If you don't want to rent a vehicle, you could also take a taxi — Parkville is extremely close to the airport and all the town's best amenities are within walking distance of each other, so you likely won't need a car if you're planning to stay local. Be sure to check the pricing for both options, as they'll fluctuate throughout the year.
Main Street Inn is a favorite lodging option and provides travelers with vintage charm just blocks from Parkville's historic downtown. Along with cozy accommodations, they offer a series of add-on packages to make your stay even more enjoyable. Beyond Main Street Inn, most lodging options are found at standard hotels along the nearby highways. However, Parkville is home to several private vacation rentals, so consider looking into these options if you'd like more variety.
There's no wrong time to visit Parkville, with events running throughout the year. Summer is a great time to get out and enjoy the town's walkability, though visiting in cooler months could get you lower prices on lodging. Consider planning your trip to coincide with one of Parkville's popular festivals, such as the Parkville Microbrew Fest or Christmas on the River. Tickets can usually be purchased online, with some events offering a discount if they're purchased in advance.