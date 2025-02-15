Missouri's Little Riverfront City Offers Big Personality With A Lively Downtown And Walkable Parks

Getting to Parkville is relatively easy, as it's located just outside Kansas City. Visitors coming from out of state can book flights and rental cars at the Kansas City International Airport. If you don't want to rent a vehicle, you could also take a taxi — Parkville is extremely close to the airport and all the town's best amenities are within walking distance of each other, so you likely won't need a car if you're planning to stay local. Be sure to check the pricing for both options, as they'll fluctuate throughout the year.

Main Street Inn is a favorite lodging option and provides travelers with vintage charm just blocks from Parkville's historic downtown. Along with cozy accommodations, they offer a series of add-on packages to make your stay even more enjoyable. Beyond Main Street Inn, most lodging options are found at standard hotels along the nearby highways. However, Parkville is home to several private vacation rentals, so consider looking into these options if you'd like more variety.

There's no wrong time to visit Parkville, with events running throughout the year. Summer is a great time to get out and enjoy the town's walkability, though visiting in cooler months could get you lower prices on lodging. Consider planning your trip to coincide with one of Parkville's popular festivals, such as the Parkville Microbrew Fest or Christmas on the River. Tickets can usually be purchased online, with some events offering a discount if they're purchased in advance.