Amsterdam's Only Cheese Train Bar Is At A Cozy Restaurant With A Uniquely Elevated Dining Experience
In the heart of Amsterdam, one of the world's most walkable cities and a popular bucket list destination, lies the neighborhood of De Pijp. Just outside the city's famed canal rings, De Pijp is the city's Latin Quarter and a lively bohemian area containing restaurants of every culture and cuisine. You can find local Dutch specialties, authentic Indonesian fare, Peruvian ceviche, hearty Italian favorites, and more all within walking distance of one another. But one unique De Pijp haunt that definitely can't be missed is Kaasbar Amsterdam, or "Cheese Bar Amsterdam." Within the unassuming red brick building, which offers an excellent view of the street and neighborhood happenings, you'll find an elegant interior with a buzzy atmosphere and Amsterdam's only cheese train.
Similar to the Japanese kaitenzushi (or conveyor belt sushi), Kaasbar's cheese train offers platters that make the rounds on a constantly moving conveyor belt. If you snag a seat at the bar around the train, you'll be able to grab any passing platter whenever you want. You'll find 30 different artisanal cheeses, all of them crafted by local Dutch farmers. Each one has been chosen by the Kaasbar team for its high quality and specific flavor profiles.
Kaasbar Amsterdam currently has a 4.5 user review average on Tripadvisor. "Absolutely delicious, great service with a good selection of wines on choice and a stunning selection of cheese," one review stated.
How to experience Kaasbar Amsterdam
Once seated at the bar, you'll see the conveyor belt stacked with platters of cheese, along with a special garnish or side. There'll be a number on each platter, which will correspond with the number on the menu. Check the menu to find out about the specific cheese you selected and determine whether it has a mild or strong flavor profile. If you're unsure if you can handle a bold blue cheese, then start with the lower numbers and work your way higher as you get more comfortable.
On the menu, you'll see the name and type of cheese, its garnish or side, the price, and at least one suggested beer and wine for pairing. For example, you may see an aged sheep cheese that comes with poached pear and walnuts and pairs best with Inzolia or Necoro wine and La Chouffe beer. Each plate costs between $6 and $12 and is a good size for sharing.
If you're jonesin' for a particular cheese on the menu that isn't making the rounds, you can order it directly with your server. Maybe you're not a cheese connoisseur, and you really don't know your buffalo from your brie. In that case, call for assistance. Your server can recommend options to you, or you can order a board that will provide a seasonal selection of the best charcuterie, sides, and cheeses. Whether you choose to order with assistance or roll the dice and pick mystery platters on your own, you're guaranteed to have an exceptional experience. You may also learn something about Dutch artisanal cheese-making in the process.
Planning your visit to Kaasbar Amsterdam
Kaasbar Amsterdam opens on weekdays at 5 p.m. and on weekends at 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the restaurant closes at 11 p.m., while Friday through Sunday, it shuts down at 1 a.m. You should reserve a table in advance to avoid disappointment. You have a few different options for tables, including the outdoor terrace (covered and heated), a table for homemade cheese fondue, a regular inside table, and, of course, the highly recommended seat at the bar, where you can experience the unique cheese train. Reservations are for a two-hour time slot only. Although the cheese train tends to book up quickly, you can join the waitlist to snag a spot when one becomes available.
It may be tempting to fill up on cheese and just eat and drink your way through the city. However, if you do so, you'll be missing out on the excellent cultural activities and attractions that this place has to offer, including museums, charming neighborhoods, restored canal houses, and photography exhibits. For a thought-provoking experience unrelated to cheese, head to the controversial Dead End Gallery, the world's first AI art gallery. You'll see works generated by the gallery's 11 AI artists and reflect on the role of technology in artistic expression.
As for accommodations, you'll have no shortage of places to choose from during your visit to Amsterdam. You can find luxury hotels, boutique guesthouses, studio apartments, backpacker hostels, houseboats, and more. If you need further inspiration for excellent stays, check out the 10 best hotels in Amsterdam.