Amsterdam's Only Cheese Train Bar Is At A Cozy Restaurant With A Uniquely Elevated Dining Experience

Once seated at the bar, you'll see the conveyor belt stacked with platters of cheese, along with a special garnish or side. There'll be a number on each platter, which will correspond with the number on the menu. Check the menu to find out about the specific cheese you selected and determine whether it has a mild or strong flavor profile. If you're unsure if you can handle a bold blue cheese, then start with the lower numbers and work your way higher as you get more comfortable.

On the menu, you'll see the name and type of cheese, its garnish or side, the price, and at least one suggested beer and wine for pairing. For example, you may see an aged sheep cheese that comes with poached pear and walnuts and pairs best with Inzolia or Necoro wine and La Chouffe beer. Each plate costs between $6 and $12 and is a good size for sharing.

If you're jonesin' for a particular cheese on the menu that isn't making the rounds, you can order it directly with your server. Maybe you're not a cheese connoisseur, and you really don't know your buffalo from your brie. In that case, call for assistance. Your server can recommend options to you, or you can order a board that will provide a seasonal selection of the best charcuterie, sides, and cheeses. Whether you choose to order with assistance or roll the dice and pick mystery platters on your own, you're guaranteed to have an exceptional experience. You may also learn something about Dutch artisanal cheese-making in the process.