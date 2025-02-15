The 'Helpful Local' Scam That Will Likely Lead To You Being Pickpocketed, Per Rick Steves
When you're traveling abroad, one of your goals may be to meet local people for a better understanding of your destination. Whether you're ordering at a restaurant or spending time talking to the cashier at the local grocery store, it's a wonderful way to get to know a place. That said, it's really important to stay on your toes when you're in another country, particularly where you don't speak the language and may need to rely on help from the people you're encountering. In fact, there is a scam that travel pro Rick Steves warns about that takes advantage of your good nature and desire to meet people in the place you're visiting. That scam involves a "helpful local," and it can cost you your wallet if you're not careful. One person assists you with something, while someone else takes your belongings.
The helpful local, Steves explains on his website, has a lot of guises and techniques. He mentions a few, saying, "Thieves posing as concerned locals will warn you to store your wallet safely — and then steal it after they see where you stash it. Or they may steal it first and then brazenly bring it back to you, saying they just found it on the ground." That's just the beginning of how they can get you, and it's kind of heartbreaking. Someone is being polite and helpful in a country you're not familiar with, and you want to make new friends. It's a really easy scenario to be deceived by because you want to believe in the goodness of people. We're not saying you should be suspicious of everyone, but there are a few precautions to take to help avoid this scammy technique.
How to protect yourself from bad actors on vacation
Pickpocketing tends to happen in tourist destinations where you're distracted by the sights around you. The "helpful local" scam, however, is more likely to occur when you actually need assistance. Rick Steves gives the example of someone trying to help you at an ATM (so they can see you put in your PIN), or a person stopping to help you with a flat tire (that they themselves may have caused with tacks). Yet another scenario is someone offering to take your picture. You're posing for the shot while their associate is nabbing your wallet.
You don't want to mistrust everyone, but if someone stops to assist you, there are a few things you can do. First, know exactly where your money and cards are, and keep ahold of your bag (or use a money belt under your clothing). Never use an ATM if someone is near you, or, better yet, go inside a bank to complete your transaction. Have an agreement with your travel companions that if one of you is talking to someone, the other is watching your belongings.
There are other scams out there that take advantage of your good nature. Steves has cautioned that you may encounter the "friendship bracelet" scam, which is where you're offered a bracelet (though this could also be a "free" rose or something similar), sometimes with a compliment to butter you up. Once you're holding the gift, payment is demanded, which many people agree to, either out of guilt or to avoid causing a scene. Another scheme that takes advantage of kind people is the charity or petition scam. While you're signing your name to help a good cause, someone else is grabbing your things. Enjoy meeting new people, but remember that a little caution goes a long way.