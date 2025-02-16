One Of Nevada's Most Historic Hotels Is The 'Jewel Of The Desert' With Retro Luxury And Western Charm

In the Nevada wilderness, the Mizpah Hotel is a monument to the Tonopah silver rush. Before 1900, Tonopah was little more than a dusty campsite. Then came one prospector who stumbled upon a peculiar rock in the desert, revealed to be silver. Word spread like wildfire, and by 1901, Tonopah's population had swelled to 650. Over the next four decades, the town flourished, and the Mizpah Hotel emerged as the social centerpiece of this newfound prosperity.

Like all boomtowns, Tonopah's fortunes eventually waned, and the Mizpah Hotel shuttered in 1999. But Fred and Nancy Cline purchased the property in 2011, breathing life back into its gilded halls. The original charm remains, from the plush red carpets to the first electric elevator west of the Mississippi — still operational after more than a century. The lobby even houses a Tonopah Banking Corporation vault, from when a bank office once occupied part of the hotel.

Despite its glamorous revival, the Mizpah's past guests seem unwilling to check out. While Tonopah's scary Clown Motel embraces its haunted reputation with theatricality, the Mizpah's ghosts feel more authentic. Mysterious coughing, shadowy figures, and knocking from unseen hands are just the beginning. The most famous spirit is the Lady in Red, a tragic figure who was said to be a sex worker murdered by a jealous ex-lover. Her presence lingers in the halls — guests report finding single pearls under their pillows (remnants of her shattered necklace), and some claim to hear her whispers. Then there's the basement, where legend has it two miners met their untimely demise while trying to rob the old bank vault, their bodies left to rot after they were shot by an accomplice.