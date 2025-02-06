Nevada's Astronaut Training Ground Is An Ancient Volcanic Crater With A Surreal, Moon-Like Landscape

Across an expanse of the Nevada desert, in the center of the state, lies a volcanic crater reaching 3,280 feet in width and 427 feet in depth. It is now extinct — its last-known eruption occurring sometime in the Pleistocene era — with its lava flows having cooled long ago. And now, this gaping hole in the middle of the desert is a surreal sight that can be visited by all. This is Lunar Crater, the state's largest natural crater.

Lunar Crater is technically a maar — a low and wide volcanic crater formed by small, ground-level explosive eruptions. Back in 1973, the attraction became one of Nevada's six National Natural Landmarks. Despite its name suggesting extraterrestrial origins, there is unfortunately nothing alien about this crater. Its name is derived from its appearance and topography, as it resembles the surface of the moon. It is located in a massive volcanic field filled with ancient lava beds, cinder cones, and basalt flows. In this field, you'll also see colorful wildflowers sprouting from the ground, as well as Easy Chair Crater and 20 other extinct volcanoes dotting the area. A previous visitor in a review on Tripadvisor described the phenomenal landscape as "Earth's magic."

Because Lunar Crater is protected government-owned land, admission is free, and the area is publicly accessible. You can visit year-round, and the crater is open 24 hours a day. Note that the summer weather can bring high temperatures and there are not many shaded areas. Be sure to take your camera and stop frequently for photos of this otherworldly landscape — and, if you're lucky, of the enigmatic wildlife residing here. And while this spectacular landscape is the perfect place to photograph and admire Nevada's natural beauty, it holds another notable distinction — it is also a former training ground for NASA astronauts.