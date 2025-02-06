Nevada's Astronaut Training Ground Is An Ancient Volcanic Crater With A Surreal, Moon-Like Landscape
Across an expanse of the Nevada desert, in the center of the state, lies a volcanic crater reaching 3,280 feet in width and 427 feet in depth. It is now extinct — its last-known eruption occurring sometime in the Pleistocene era — with its lava flows having cooled long ago. And now, this gaping hole in the middle of the desert is a surreal sight that can be visited by all. This is Lunar Crater, the state's largest natural crater.
Lunar Crater is technically a maar — a low and wide volcanic crater formed by small, ground-level explosive eruptions. Back in 1973, the attraction became one of Nevada's six National Natural Landmarks. Despite its name suggesting extraterrestrial origins, there is unfortunately nothing alien about this crater. Its name is derived from its appearance and topography, as it resembles the surface of the moon. It is located in a massive volcanic field filled with ancient lava beds, cinder cones, and basalt flows. In this field, you'll also see colorful wildflowers sprouting from the ground, as well as Easy Chair Crater and 20 other extinct volcanoes dotting the area. A previous visitor in a review on Tripadvisor described the phenomenal landscape as "Earth's magic."
Because Lunar Crater is protected government-owned land, admission is free, and the area is publicly accessible. You can visit year-round, and the crater is open 24 hours a day. Note that the summer weather can bring high temperatures and there are not many shaded areas. Be sure to take your camera and stop frequently for photos of this otherworldly landscape — and, if you're lucky, of the enigmatic wildlife residing here. And while this spectacular landscape is the perfect place to photograph and admire Nevada's natural beauty, it holds another notable distinction — it is also a former training ground for NASA astronauts.
Lunar Crater's history as an astronaut training site
In the fall of 1972, six astronauts were in the final training stages of the Apollo 17 mission. In December, three of them would be heading to Taurus-Littrow, a valley below the Taurus Mountains and close to the Littrow Crater, on the near side of the moon. The aim was to study small impact craters, of which there are millions, on the lunar surface. In order to prepare for the mission, though, they needed to better understand the terrain on which they would be working through training at a "lunar analogue." According to the Smithsonian Magazine, a lunar analogue is an area on Earth that has a similar topography to the moon and thus can be used in moon-landing mission simulations. During these sessions, the astronauts practiced communicating with a control center, collecting and analyzing geological samples, driving a Lunar Roving Vehicle simulator, and carrying out the experiments that they would perform on the moon.
Stephen Garber, a policy analyst with NASA, told Smithsonian Magazine that "the field training was really emphasized a fair amount because [NASA] wanted to ingrain the procedures in the astronauts' muscle memory, so they wouldn't have to spend a lot of time worrying about how to take a sample or how to take a photo. ... The astronauts had enough to do and the point was to get them home safely."
Sites like Lunar Crater are invaluable in preparing astronauts for their important missions, and this place, along with others like the slopes of Hawaiian volcanoes, are occasionally used by NASA. However, you don't need to be a member of the Apollo crew to visit this moon-like landscape — you just need to be a curious and intrepid traveler willing to head off-road for an unearthly view.
Visiting Lunar Crater and beyond
Lunar Crater is best seen on a road trip, due to its remote location far from other major cities (it's over five hours east of Reno and four hours north of Las Vegas). If you are planning a drive through the Silver State, you should opt for the Free-Range Art Highway (Interstate 95), which connects the two metropolises. Lunar Crater is about 90 minutes off of this unique Nevada road trip route dotted with funky towns and offbeat art. To get there, you'll turn onto U.S. Highway 6 East from Tonopah, a sleepy, history-filled mining town.
Around mile-marker 79, you'll see a sign for the Lunar Crater Back Country Byway, a scenic loop passing this crater and other geological formations. At 24 miles in length, this stunning byway will take you around an hour or two to complete. Because this whole loop is unpaved dirt road, vehicles with four-wheel drive are recommended. Make sure to fill your tank beforehand, and bring food and water for the journey, as there will be none along the way.
Heading back to Interstate 95, you'll once again pass through Tonopah. For a unique (but perhaps terrifying) experience, book a room at the world-famous Clown Motel. This haunted, clown-filled place is called "America's scariest motel" — or wait until you get to Vegas for a place to rest your head that won't induce nightmares. You can end your road trip here — but give yourself at least a few days to soak up the sun, enjoy fine dining and shows, and explore Sin City's many haunts. Plan your trip well in advance and ensure that you know the cheapest way to get around on your Vegas vacation.