New York's Vibrant Historic Food Street Is Broadway-Adjacent For A Classic Dinner And A Show Experience

Restaurant Row was officially designated in 1976 and today boasts more than 30 spots catering to every craving. The oldest among them is Barbetta, a trattoria that's been serving Northern Italian fare since 1906. Over the years, it has welcomed such star-studded guests as Mick Jagger, Madonna, and the Clintons. The decor is as grand as its history — a chandelier crafted in 1775, a Baroque harpsichord, and a cash register dating back to 1912. Its history seems to embody the legacy of Restaurant Row. "Barbetta itself and Restaurant Row more broadly represent the contrast of tradition and turnover," said Tim Tompkins, former president of the Times Square Alliance, in The New York Times.

If you're in the mood for Italian but want something more modern, Becco is a must-visit, offering a pasta tasting menu with three chef-selected daily pastas for $29.95. Sicily Osteria features a charming garden patio, praised by one Tripadvisor reviewer as a "beautiful and quaint Italian patio with fabulous service and decadent food!" For something more casual, Hold Fast is a laid-back pub serving burgers and beers. For sushi lovers, Sushi of Gari 46 specializes in omakase, delivering high-end Japanese flavors. Meanwhile, Dim Sum Palace offers a more wallet-friendly Chinese menu with delicious stir-fry lunch specials.

Restaurant Row isn't just about great food — it's also a destination for entertainment. Don't Tell Mama has a piano bar where the talented staff break into Broadway tunes while serving drinks. It also hosts cabaret shows in two separate rooms. At La Pulperia, you can enjoy Latin American cuisine with a side of drag performances during weekend brunch. For jazz lovers, Swing 46 is a must, with big band performances, saxophone solos, and even swing dance lessons.