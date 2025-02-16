New York's Vibrant Historic Food Street Is Broadway-Adjacent For A Classic Dinner And A Show Experience
New York City is a paradise for food lovers, offering flavors from every corner of the world. Craving soup dumplings? Chinatown has you covered. Want Michelin-starred restaurants — including some that are surprisingly affordable? You'll find them sprinkled throughout the city, from Midtown to Brooklyn. Classic bagels and smoked fish? Head to the delis of the Lower East Side. There's even a 100-year-old diner known for offering classic milkshakes and tons of history. With so many choices, finding a place to eat in New York can feel like a full-time job. But if you want to make things easy — and pair dinner with a Broadway show — Restaurant Row is the place to be.
Stretching along West 46th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, Restaurant Row is a short walk from the neon glow of Times Square and right next to the Theater District, where Broadway's biggest shows come to life. This one-block wonder is packed with restaurants serving every kind of cuisine, from the 1906-founded Barbetta (serving old-school Italian) to late-night dim sum at Dim Sum Palace. Whether you're grabbing some tapas at Gurumé or catching a jazz show at Swing 46, grabbing a bite before a Broadway show or unwinding after a curtain call, Restaurant Row has you covered. Dim the lights, cue the overture, and dig into some of New York's best food offerings.
Where to eat on Restaurant Row
Restaurant Row was officially designated in 1976 and today boasts more than 30 spots catering to every craving. The oldest among them is Barbetta, a trattoria that's been serving Northern Italian fare since 1906. Over the years, it has welcomed such star-studded guests as Mick Jagger, Madonna, and the Clintons. The decor is as grand as its history — a chandelier crafted in 1775, a Baroque harpsichord, and a cash register dating back to 1912. Its history seems to embody the legacy of Restaurant Row. "Barbetta itself and Restaurant Row more broadly represent the contrast of tradition and turnover," said Tim Tompkins, former president of the Times Square Alliance, in The New York Times.
If you're in the mood for Italian but want something more modern, Becco is a must-visit, offering a pasta tasting menu with three chef-selected daily pastas for $29.95. Sicily Osteria features a charming garden patio, praised by one Tripadvisor reviewer as a "beautiful and quaint Italian patio with fabulous service and decadent food!" For something more casual, Hold Fast is a laid-back pub serving burgers and beers. For sushi lovers, Sushi of Gari 46 specializes in omakase, delivering high-end Japanese flavors. Meanwhile, Dim Sum Palace offers a more wallet-friendly Chinese menu with delicious stir-fry lunch specials.
Restaurant Row isn't just about great food — it's also a destination for entertainment. Don't Tell Mama has a piano bar where the talented staff break into Broadway tunes while serving drinks. It also hosts cabaret shows in two separate rooms. At La Pulperia, you can enjoy Latin American cuisine with a side of drag performances during weekend brunch. For jazz lovers, Swing 46 is a must, with big band performances, saxophone solos, and even swing dance lessons.
Plan your visit for an award-worthy night out in NYC
Getting to Restaurant Row is easy, whether you're coming from downtown, uptown, or already in Midtown for a Broadway show. The 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal station, which serves the A, C, E, N, Q, R, W, 1, 2, 3, and 7 trains, is the most convenient stop if you're traveling from downtown. From uptown, the 50th St & 8th Ave station (A, C, E lines) is your best bet. If you're already near Times Square or the Theater District, it's just a quick five-minute walk from the Gershwin Theater, home to "Wicked." Each end of the block also has a kiosk listing every restaurant and its cuisine, making it easy to pick the perfect spot.
If you're catching a Broadway show, the Theater District has plenty of options, from long-running classics like "The Lion King" and "Chicago" to newer hits like "Hadestown." To score tickets, check out sites like TodayTix or head to the TKTS booth in Times Square — where a little insider knowledge and one trick can get you the best price on Broadway tickets. New York is a city where food and theater go hand in hand, and Restaurant Row makes it easy to enjoy both. Whether you're toasting with a cocktail at a piano bar, savoring handmade pasta, or swinging to jazz, this block turns any night into a show-stopping performance.