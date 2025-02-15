Vegas' Largest Italian Food Court Is A Gourmet Upscale Market With Artisan Eats And Shopping
If going to Italy isn't on the table, a few places can transport you to the Bel Paese without leaving the country. There's Capitola, the Californian seaside village with Italian getaway vibes. And then there's Eataly, the gourmet marketplace that lets you eat, drink, shop, and even learn about food like you're in Italy. Conceived in 2002, the first Eataly outlet was five years in the making before it opened its doors in Turin, Italy. Now with over 40 locations around the world, it is the largest artisanal Italian marketplace one can visit without actually going to the country. The Las Vegas chapter is located in the Park MGM Hotel, a quick seven-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport, and features a plethora of restaurants, shops, and areas where you can experience some of Italy's most iconic gastronomic offerings. The food and drink menus will delight anyone looking for authentic Italian fare and allow home cooks to stock up on high-quality ingredients.
Within Sin City's bustling gastronomic scene that boasts some of the world's most iconic restaurants, this artisanal Italian marketplace forms an oasis that transports you to the quaint streets of Italy. Another aspect that sets Eataly apart from just another restaurant or specialty grocery store is the experiential offerings. The marketplace is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (though hours of operation vary for some shops and vendors), so there's something for every mood and type of visitor, as long as they are fond of all things Italian. Attend a fresh pasta or tiramisu-making class, and learn about various Italian terroirs by tasting wines from different regions of the country. Of course, the high quality of offerings doesn't come cheap, but you'll definitely spend less money visiting Eataly than you would on a flight ticket to Italy.
Eataly's 'Eat-Shop-Learn' philosophy blends restaurants and markets
From the cobbled pathways to signage in Italian, everything about Eataly is geared towards creating an immersive experience. The informal setting and open layout allow visitors to enjoy food at one of the marketplace's multiple eateries, easily browse and buy authentic Italian ingredients, and learn how to use what they've bought through the many classes and experiential activities on offer. Similarly, visit the market's expansive wine store and you'll find the wine-tasting section within it, helping you decide exactly what to buy.
Eataly in Vegas has three restaurants: a cocktail and wine bar with regional food, a pizza and pasta bar, and an open-kitchen format eatery where guests can watch the chefs preparing their meals up close. The Kitchen of the Market (Cucina del Mercato in Italian) concept allows shoppers to buy ingredients and have them cooked right there, or eat first and then buy the ingredients used to make their dish.
As expected, much of the market's stock is imported from Italy, including the dry pasta. Fresh pasta, bread, and mozzarella are made in house. Seasonal menus and products also keep things interesting. The drink selection is equally curated, with Eataly Las Vegas featuring an "aperitivo" bar for light drinks before and after meals. Coffee lovers can also enjoy their caffeine fix here without having to worry about getting the side-eye from Italian locals for making coffee-ordering faux pas.
Eataly in Las Vegas is different from other branches
With multiple branches around the globe, Eataly outlets follow a specific format. However, the Las Vegas branch, spread over a sprawling 40,000-square-foot area, does a few things differently. This is partly down to the high visibility it gets due to its location, and also because most customers are tourists visiting Las Vegas, as opposed to Eataly outlets in most other cities where much of the clientele lives in the same town. Therefore, this Eataly branch is more focused on dining experiences than groceries, though its wine store still holds a healthy selection of about 1,000 bottles.
Some quirks are even more specific to Las Vegas, as this was the first Eataly branch to have sections that operated 24 hours a day (as of this writing, that is no longer the case). Then there is the lucky bull design embedded in the floor tiles. Inspired by the original in Milan in Italy which is said to bring good luck, a replica has been incorporated in Eataly's Las Vegas branch as a tip of the hat to the city's gambling fame.
While the vibe is easygoing, the prices at Eataly can seem steep. Therefore, it's a good idea to visit with a specific experience in mind that you'd like to have. Of course, Las Vegas itself can be pricey, and if sticker shock starts to put a damper on your trip, consider the riverside town of Laughlin in Nevada, which is a cheap and relaxed alternative to Vegas, located about 100 miles away. With locations in major cities across the U.S., you may also find an Eataly branch closer to home.