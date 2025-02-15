Vegas' Largest Italian Food Court Is A Gourmet Upscale Market With Artisan Eats And Shopping

If going to Italy isn't on the table, a few places can transport you to the Bel Paese without leaving the country. There's Capitola, the Californian seaside village with Italian getaway vibes. And then there's Eataly, the gourmet marketplace that lets you eat, drink, shop, and even learn about food like you're in Italy. Conceived in 2002, the first Eataly outlet was five years in the making before it opened its doors in Turin, Italy. Now with over 40 locations around the world, it is the largest artisanal Italian marketplace one can visit without actually going to the country. The Las Vegas chapter is located in the Park MGM Hotel, a quick seven-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport, and features a plethora of restaurants, shops, and areas where you can experience some of Italy's most iconic gastronomic offerings. The food and drink menus will delight anyone looking for authentic Italian fare and allow home cooks to stock up on high-quality ingredients.

Within Sin City's bustling gastronomic scene that boasts some of the world's most iconic restaurants, this artisanal Italian marketplace forms an oasis that transports you to the quaint streets of Italy. Another aspect that sets Eataly apart from just another restaurant or specialty grocery store is the experiential offerings. The marketplace is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (though hours of operation vary for some shops and vendors), so there's something for every mood and type of visitor, as long as they are fond of all things Italian. Attend a fresh pasta or tiramisu-making class, and learn about various Italian terroirs by tasting wines from different regions of the country. Of course, the high quality of offerings doesn't come cheap, but you'll definitely spend less money visiting Eataly than you would on a flight ticket to Italy.