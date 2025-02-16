A Small Town In New York's Beautiful Finger Lakes Is Home To A Storied Winery And Historic Downtown

Just like the Naples in Italy, New York's Naples has a centuries-long history and is well-known for its wine. Its town square dates back to 1793, and it has one of the oldest wineries in the Finger Lakes region. Once called Widmer Wine Cellars, the winery now operates under the name Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars. It was taken over by the Hazlitt family in 2011, but this family is in its seventh generation of winemakers, beginning in nearby Hector, New York. The Hazlitts have been in the wine business since the mid-19th century and released their famous Red Cat wine in 1985.

The beautiful property has a tasting room and a two-story chalet, and you can sample its wines in either building or outside on the property, with complimentary popcorn to snack on while you sip. Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars offers hard cider and wine slushies as well. If you want to tour the winery and learn about how it works, tours are available from May through October by appointment only. You can do a tasting, which is really inexpensive, with six wines for around $10 at the time of writing. It's accessible for those with mobility issues, family-friendly (as long as you don't give wine to your kids), and you can even bring your pup with you. There is a milelong hiking trail in the back of the property to enjoy as well if you want to experience the winery's serene outdoor space.

While you're here, it's worth visiting the eco-friendly Inspire Moore Winery. It's known for its names (and wines) that inspire, like its popular Love Riesling vintage. If you plan on a tasting there, it's a good idea to make reservations. Next to the tasting room is Roots Cafe if wine tasting leaves you peckish. You can check out more of Naples' wineries, microbreweries, and distilleries at the Naples Grape Festival at the end of September each year as well, featuring the Naples Greatest Grape Pie contest.