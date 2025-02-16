A Small Town In New York's Beautiful Finger Lakes Is Home To A Storied Winery And Historic Downtown
The Finger Lakes region in New York is one of those places you may not know about if you don't live in the area, but it's time to put it on your radar. Its lovely towns and numerous wineries are the jewels of New York State. There's Watkins Glen on Seneca Lake with its dozens of vineyards, and fairy tale-esque waterfall hikes, or Penn Yan for its lake activities and wineries, which the region is famous for. However, one place you can't miss if you're making the trip is the town of Naples.
The town is located at the foot of Canandaigua Lake. Travelers from the city will need to drive five hours northwest from Manhattan to reach Naples, and it's much closer to metropolitan centers Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. Anyone flying into the area should know that Naples is about an hour away from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, voted one of the best small airports in 2024 by USA Today. You'll want to rent a car so you can visit all the vineyards in the area, or drive to nearby Hammondsport to see some lovely views of the fall foliage. While you're here, you can tour the village, take in a wine festival, see the spot where the oldest fossilized tree in the state was found, and take a charming and family-friendly hike with waterfalls.
The historic Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars and Naples Grape Festival
Just like the Naples in Italy, New York's Naples has a centuries-long history and is well-known for its wine. Its town square dates back to 1793, and it has one of the oldest wineries in the Finger Lakes region. Once called Widmer Wine Cellars, the winery now operates under the name Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars. It was taken over by the Hazlitt family in 2011, but this family is in its seventh generation of winemakers, beginning in nearby Hector, New York. The Hazlitts have been in the wine business since the mid-19th century and released their famous Red Cat wine in 1985.
The beautiful property has a tasting room and a two-story chalet, and you can sample its wines in either building or outside on the property, with complimentary popcorn to snack on while you sip. Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars offers hard cider and wine slushies as well. If you want to tour the winery and learn about how it works, tours are available from May through October by appointment only. You can do a tasting, which is really inexpensive, with six wines for around $10 at the time of writing. It's accessible for those with mobility issues, family-friendly (as long as you don't give wine to your kids), and you can even bring your pup with you. There is a milelong hiking trail in the back of the property to enjoy as well if you want to experience the winery's serene outdoor space.
While you're here, it's worth visiting the eco-friendly Inspire Moore Winery. It's known for its names (and wines) that inspire, like its popular Love Riesling vintage. If you plan on a tasting there, it's a good idea to make reservations. Next to the tasting room is Roots Cafe if wine tasting leaves you peckish. You can check out more of Naples' wineries, microbreweries, and distilleries at the Naples Grape Festival at the end of September each year as well, featuring the Naples Greatest Grape Pie contest.
Things to do around Naples, New York
When you visit Naples, your first stop should be the Naples Historical Society's Naples Red Mill, which operated as a working flour mill until the 1920s. You can also visit the society's website and learn about its self-guided audio walking tour. One spot to visit is the Naples Pioneer Cemetery, which was originally a sacred burial ground for the Seneca Tribe. There you'll find graves that date back to the Revolutionary War. Another landmark to admire is the stone memorial to Seneca Chief Canesque, who died here in 1794. Don't miss the historical society's Cleveland House Museum, which was built in 1797 by Capt. Ephraim Cleveland, who served in the Revolutionary War. It's very close to what the building originally looked like, and you can contact the society directly if you want a private tour.
If you like the outdoors, you can check out the spot where the oldest fossilized tree in New York was discovered, in Grimes Glen Park. On the more recent side of things, the park has a new pedestrian bridge made from salvaged material and painted by a local artist. It also features a popular 1.1-mile out-and-back trail that goes along Grimes Creek and passes waterfalls. It's a charming spot, but it's worth bringing water shoes if you go in the summer, as it can get slippery. It's dog- and kid-friendly as well.
After your outdoor adventures, stop by the pretty blue and teal house that is the aforementioned Roots Cafe. It's open Thursday through Saturday and also open Sunday for brunch. If you go for dinner, you'll find a largely seasonal and regional menu with a few vegetarian options as well.