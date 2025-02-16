California's Oldest Neighborhood Is An Underrated District Full Of History, Charm, And Food
As a state, California has a lot to offer the discerning traveler. With its abundant sunshine, world-class attractions, and a decadent mixture of natural wonder and modern amenities, the Golden State is full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered and explored. If this appeals to you and you're a history buff, you'll want to head about an hour south of LAX and visit the city of San Juan Capistrano — specifically, the neighborhood of Los Rios.
What makes the Los Rios District so special? For starters, it's California's oldest neighborhood, dating back to the founding of America (although the area was fully under Spanish control at the time). Much like California's oldest city, which is filled with vibrant streets and tasty food, Los Rios offers a glimpse into the past while connecting you to the present and the future.
Although a trip to Los Rios isn't on the list of the 16 best things to do in Southern California, it's well worth a visit, especially for any history devotee. So, let's step back in time and see what Los Rios is all about.
The history behind the Los Rios District
During the 18th century, Spanish explorers and colonists occupied California and established a series of Catholic missions to spread religion and control the native populations; San Juan Capistrano was the site of the seventh of 21 missions in the area. While you can still visit it today, back in 1776, when it was being built, the Los Rios district looked a lot different. Notably, it had many more Adobe structures and was much longer — according to records, Los Rios Street stretched from the mission all the way to the coastline.
To truly get a sense of the history of the neighborhood, you should check out some of the original structures. Today, there are only three Adobe homes left, and you can tour through one of them (Montanez Adobe). Another home, the Rios Adobe, still houses the descendants of Santiago Rios, who built the house in 1794. While you can't tour it, it's notable for being the oldest house in California to be continuously occupied. You can also grab a bite to eat at the Ramos House Cafe, which was built in 1881.
The crown jewel of the Los Rios District, however, is the Mission San Juan Capistrano, which sits at the corner of Old Mission Road and Camino Capistrano. Here, you can learn more about Spanish colonialism and how the neighborhood grew and changed over the centuries through a collection of paintings that tells the area's story. The site also hosts live music and other events throughout the year.
Planning a trip to San Juan Capistrano and the Los Rios District
Although Los Rios is only about an hour south of Los Angeles, you'll want to try to avoid flying into LAX. Instead, if possible, try to fly into "America's coolest airport," the Long Beach Airport. Not only will you avoid big lines and thick crowds, but you'll also be closer to your destination (less than 40 minutes, depending on traffic).
If you want the ultimate hotel experience, you can stay at the Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano. Prices are a bit steep (around $380 at the time of this writing), but it's a unique opportunity that gives you intimate access to the Mission. Alternatively, there are hotels in areas like Dana Point and Laguna Nigel.
Beyond the historical elements of Los Rios, there are plenty of delicious globally-inspired restaurants within walking distance of the Mission. For a historic option, check out El Adobe de Capistrano. You can also get Persian food (Kabob Village), French food (L'Hirondelle Restaurant) or even barbecue (Heritage Barbecue). Once you're done eating, be sure to walk through the Town Center Park or visit the River Street Ranch Petting Zoo.