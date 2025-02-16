California's Oldest Neighborhood Is An Underrated District Full Of History, Charm, And Food

As a state, California has a lot to offer the discerning traveler. With its abundant sunshine, world-class attractions, and a decadent mixture of natural wonder and modern amenities, the Golden State is full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered and explored. If this appeals to you and you're a history buff, you'll want to head about an hour south of LAX and visit the city of San Juan Capistrano — specifically, the neighborhood of Los Rios.

What makes the Los Rios District so special? For starters, it's California's oldest neighborhood, dating back to the founding of America (although the area was fully under Spanish control at the time). Much like California's oldest city, which is filled with vibrant streets and tasty food, Los Rios offers a glimpse into the past while connecting you to the present and the future.

Although a trip to Los Rios isn't on the list of the 16 best things to do in Southern California, it's well worth a visit, especially for any history devotee. So, let's step back in time and see what Los Rios is all about.