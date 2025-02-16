Situated Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Ultimate Base Camp With Endless Attractions And Beauty
Located at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, Sandy is ideally situated for all sorts of outdoor adventures. Along with quick access to some of the best views in Utah, the city of around 90,000 holds a variety of other amenities — including theaters, museums, and premium shopping centers. It's even home to Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals, giving you a chance to enjoy a soccer match before heading out into the wilderness on your excursions. That makes Sandy a surprisingly well-rounded destination for your next getaway and the ideal alternative to the crowds of Salt Lake City.
Sandy is located just 25 minutes south of Salt Lake City, so it's easy for travelers to fly into the big city airport before driving down Interstate 15 to more relaxed accommodations. Hotels are reasonably priced in the area, though you won't find anything quite as dramatic as a luxury log cabin resort found in another Western state. Instead, Sandy provides comfortable accommodations at a reasonable cost. Anyone seeking an outdoor adventure that doesn't sacrifice the comforts of home will find Sandy to be the perfect destination, as it offers a shocking variety of amenities while still putting you a stone's throw from picturesque Utah landscapes.
The best attractions in Sandy, UT
A visit to Utah isn't complete without doing a bit of hiking and enjoying its natural beauty, but be sure to carve out time to see the many incredible destinations located right in town. If you're interested in the performing arts, Hale Centre Theatre is a must-visit — featuring two stages and a variety of events scheduled throughout the year, it's a gorgeous place to unwind and enjoy some of the best live entertainment in the state. Prefer live sports? Check out the Real Salt Lake schedule to catch a soccer match at America First Field.
Though it's a fairly standard mall, The Shops at South Town is an excellent place to fill up an empty suitcase with some goodies. Along with a combination of specialty shops and larger chains, it features wonderful modern architecture and a handful of colorful murals. Some of the area's best restaurants are also nearby, including the chic Slackwater Sandy, which serves a variety of pizzas (including options for vegetarians).
Sandy Museum — located in an unassuming brick building near the lengthy Porter Rockwell Trail — is an excellent spot to learn more about the region's history. From its beginnings as a farming community to its transition to a mining town, you'll get to explore dozens of artifacts and exhibits that tell the full story of Sandy. A portion of the museum spills outdoors into a small exhibition shed, and there's an on-site shop if you'd like to snag a unique gift.
Sandy is the perfect base camp for outdoor adventures
Since Sandy nestles up to the Wasatch Mountains, several picturesque hiking spots are located right in town. Bell Canyon Trail is on the east side of town and meanders along a rolling creek and reservoir before climbing skyward for panoramic views of the Utah mountains. Though it's technically not located in Sandy, the Mount Olympus Trailhead is just minutes away. It climbs over 4,000 feet across 7 miles, making it one of the most strenuous hikes available without venturing deeper into the wild.
To get out on the water, you can choose between Utah Lake and Great Salt Lake. If you pick the latter, be sure to explore a little-known Utah island filled with wildlife and beaches. There's no need to take a boat to reach its shores, as it's connected to the mainland via Antelope Island Road. To experience something totally different, travel far south to a series of hot springs with gorgeous mountain views.
Visiting Sandy in the winter gets you quick access to numerous ski resorts. Depending on how busy the roads are, you can reach both Snowbird and Alta in about 20 minutes. Brighton and Solitude are a bit farther away at around 30 minutes, but having four great ski spots close to town makes Sandy a popular winter destination. Most resorts let you pick up rental gear on-site, though you can also get it ahead of time at AJMotion Sports.