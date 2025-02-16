Situated Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Ultimate Base Camp With Endless Attractions And Beauty

A visit to Utah isn't complete without doing a bit of hiking and enjoying its natural beauty, but be sure to carve out time to see the many incredible destinations located right in town. If you're interested in the performing arts, Hale Centre Theatre is a must-visit — featuring two stages and a variety of events scheduled throughout the year, it's a gorgeous place to unwind and enjoy some of the best live entertainment in the state. Prefer live sports? Check out the Real Salt Lake schedule to catch a soccer match at America First Field.

Though it's a fairly standard mall, The Shops at South Town is an excellent place to fill up an empty suitcase with some goodies. Along with a combination of specialty shops and larger chains, it features wonderful modern architecture and a handful of colorful murals. Some of the area's best restaurants are also nearby, including the chic Slackwater Sandy, which serves a variety of pizzas (including options for vegetarians).

Sandy Museum — located in an unassuming brick building near the lengthy Porter Rockwell Trail — is an excellent spot to learn more about the region's history. From its beginnings as a farming community to its transition to a mining town, you'll get to explore dozens of artifacts and exhibits that tell the full story of Sandy. A portion of the museum spills outdoors into a small exhibition shed, and there's an on-site shop if you'd like to snag a unique gift.