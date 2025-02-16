The Best Ruins In All Of Central America Boast Giant, Awe-Inspiring Temples And Pyramids In A Lush Jungle

Tikal is a little out of the way, being a 10-hour journey from the capital, Guatemala City. However, the journey is worth it, as there are plenty of other attractions to see around the ancient site, such as the surrounding Maya Biosphere Reserve and Tikal National Park, one of the few world heritage sites ascribed the title for both its cultural and natural significance.

Staying in the nearby village of Flores is recommended, as accommodation prices are generally cheaper, and the area is less crowded than Tikal. From here, you can reach Tikal by bus, which costs around $10 per person. Hotel options in Flores can vary, from the budget Hotel Peten Express to the more upscale Bolontiku Boutique Hotel and Spa. However, if you'd prefer to be closer to the archeological site, it is also possible to camp directly outside of the temple or at a campsite around 45 minutes away.

It is recommended to stay at Tikal for the entire day, as you will also be able to catch glimpses of some of the local wildlife and flora in the area, including coatis, gray foxes, and agoutis. Monkeys that dangle from the vines of the jungle canopy are also regularly seen in Tikal, while the sound of howler monkeys fills the air. It's impossible not to be awe-stricken by both the man-made and natural wonders of one of the most important sites Guatemala and Central America has to offer. Once you've finished your journey, check out the best pyramids in Mexico worth visiting.