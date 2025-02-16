The Best Ruins In All Of Central America Boast Giant, Awe-Inspiring Temples And Pyramids In A Lush Jungle
Ancient Mayan Civilization, which lasted from around 7000-2000 B.C., still marks Guatemala today. Traces of the indigenous people of Mexico and Central America, whose rich culture and tradition produced some of the world's most impressive and long-standing temples and monuments, are still found throughout the whole of Latin America. These grandiose structures demonstrate the complex and highly advanced society that led to modern Latin America. Guatemala, aside from being one of Central America's most beautiful paradises, is marked by this history.
Of all the ruins in Central America, Guatemala's Tikal in the Peten Province is one of the most impressive examples of Pre-Colombian Mayan architecture. It is set within a UNESCO preservation site, Tikal National Park, which comprises of all types of natural terrain including wetlands, savannah, and palm forest. Huge pyramids and regal temples characterize this impressive site, one of the most awe-striking in the region due to its sheer grandeur. It is set amongst the Maya Forest, which extends beyond the borders of Mexico and Belize, where you can sample authentic Mayan culture, cuisine, and cacao. Tikal is rife with exotic animals roaming its grounds, as well as thousands of buried and uncovered stone structures that fill the site, making it an endless maze of discovery.
Views of the Mayan Kingdom at Tikal
Tikal, recognized by UNESCO for its grandeur and cultural significance, took more than 1,000 years to build. Though only part of the complex of ruins has been excavated, the archeological site is made up of 10,000 structures, meaning there is endless terrain to explore. The height of the city was around A.D. 900, with many structures from the era remaining intact to this day. Its pyramids tower above the jungle canopy, while its inscribed stones tell an ancient history, fascinating both archeologists and tourists alike. Entrance fees to Tikal cost around $20, and opening hours are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Unlike many other ancient sites in Latin America, you can climb the ruins in Tikal, giving you a first-hand experience of what the Mayans saw and felt at these sacred sites. For this reason, you'll want to take comfortable, sporty shoes on your trip. Safety measures are in place with rails and platforms at the sites to protect the buildings and visitors from steep inclines. It is also important for visitors to wear sun-protective clothing or sunscreen during their visit, as the elevation and warm weather can cause altitude sickness and dizziness. Vendors at the entrance of the temples sell light snacks at slightly elevated prices, but you can also bring your own food — though it is important not to litter at the site. Pets are not allowed.
Tikal is worth the travel
Tikal is a little out of the way, being a 10-hour journey from the capital, Guatemala City. However, the journey is worth it, as there are plenty of other attractions to see around the ancient site, such as the surrounding Maya Biosphere Reserve and Tikal National Park, one of the few world heritage sites ascribed the title for both its cultural and natural significance.
Staying in the nearby village of Flores is recommended, as accommodation prices are generally cheaper, and the area is less crowded than Tikal. From here, you can reach Tikal by bus, which costs around $10 per person. Hotel options in Flores can vary, from the budget Hotel Peten Express to the more upscale Bolontiku Boutique Hotel and Spa. However, if you'd prefer to be closer to the archeological site, it is also possible to camp directly outside of the temple or at a campsite around 45 minutes away.
It is recommended to stay at Tikal for the entire day, as you will also be able to catch glimpses of some of the local wildlife and flora in the area, including coatis, gray foxes, and agoutis. Monkeys that dangle from the vines of the jungle canopy are also regularly seen in Tikal, while the sound of howler monkeys fills the air. It's impossible not to be awe-stricken by both the man-made and natural wonders of one of the most important sites Guatemala and Central America has to offer. Once you've finished your journey, check out the best pyramids in Mexico worth visiting.