The Beautiful City In France Where Rick Steves Says You Can See The World Just Like Van Gogh

No travel guru — or anyone, really — knows Europe quite like Rick Steves. Want to eat the best meal of your life? He'll tell you where. Need to escape the tourist mayhem? He's got a long list of recommendations. Obsessed with art? Steves has a whole treasure trove of must-sees, from cities he calls "outdoor art galleries" to Europe's so-called "cultural capital." But if you really want to experience a place through an artist's eyes, Steves says there's one destination that stands out — Arles, France. And if you want to see the world exactly like Vincent van Gogh (minus the ear incident, of course), this is the place to do it.

It might sound odd that a Dutch-born artist had his biggest creative breakthrough in a sleepy French town, but that's exactly what happened. Van Gogh cranked out over 200 works here in just over a year, including the iconic Café Terrace at Night, inspired by an actual café you can still visit. But Arles isn't just some historical footnote — it's basically an open-air Van Gogh exhibit. "In Arles, you can walk the same streets he knew and see places he painted, marked by about a dozen steel-and-concrete 'easels,' with photos of the final paintings for then-and-now comparisons," Steves wrote in his blog.

Want to see where The Yellow House once stood? It's there. That tree-lined path from Jardin d'Eté? You can walk it yourself. Even the hospital where Van Gogh recovered after his infamous breakdown still stands, complete with a courtyard that looks straight out of one of his paintings. If you're after an artsy getaway with a side of tortured genius energy, Arles delivers. Just don't expect to leave with Van Gogh's talent — some things, unfortunately, can't be absorbed by osmosis.