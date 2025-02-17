The Iconic Spanish Island Of Mallorca Hides An Underrated Mountain Full Of History, Hikes & Dreamy Towns
Among Spain's most beautiful islands, Mallorca's turquoise waters and sandy coastline are no secret. It is the largest island in the Balearic archipelago and its capital of Palma is one of the most-visited cities in Spain, with over 30 million passengers flying in and out of its international airport every year. The coast is full of resort towns catering to beach-lounging travelers, but if you want to get to the heart of Mallorcan culture and history, you have to go inland to the Serra de Tramuntana.
Recognized by UNESCO for its cultural landscape, this mountain range is where Mallorcans historically resided during a time when people believed that living by the sea put them at risk of falling victim to invaders or underwater creatures. For this reason, you will find a constellation of historic villages hidden among the peaks, well-trodden trails, and historic landmarks and castles transformed into luxury hotels. Here's everything you need to know about finding the hidden gems of Mallorca in the Tramuntana Mountains, which are less than a half hour drive from the Palma de Mallorca Airport.
History and adventure in the Tramuntana Mountains
Getting to the middle of the mountains couldn't be easier thanks to the historic train that departs from the city center of Palma and makes a gradual ascent into the mountains until you reach the beautiful town of Sóller. The journey itself is one the best things to do in Mallorca. Once in Sóller, you can start to get a sense of how comfortable the historic Mallorcans were living up in the mountains, far away from the pirates who often came ashore to raid the coasts. Local hiking guides can tell you more about this history as you're led along the coast to visit some of the remaining defense towers, like Torre Picada, that still watch over the horizon.
If you like hiking, many mountain trails connect the various towns of the Tramuntanas to the shore, such as the scenic Cami de Cala Bóquer. This hike, which takes between two and three hours, starts in Pollença, but you can also enjoy this region on a road trip. Traveling by car, dare to take on the island's twistiest road, Sa Calobra, also known as "The Snake." This stretch of road begins in the town of Escorca and finishes at the tranquil beach of Cala Tuent.
Charming towns and castle hotels
Sóller is a great town in which to start your Tramuntana trip, but don't miss out on visits to Valldemossa and Deià, two of the most beautiful villages in Mallorca that boast incredible mountain vistas and seaside views. Both are hotspots for boutique shopping and great restaurants, but you will also find plenty of historic attractions. These include the Carthusian Monastery, where the classical composer Frédéric Chopin once spent a winter, and the Deià Cemetery, which is famous for its jaw-droppingly beautiful view.
As you travel along, you will no doubt notice that many of the Serra de Tramuntana's historic buildings have been transformed into high-end luxury hotels. However, there is none more fairytale-like and hidden away than the castle hotel, Castell Son Claret. With its sprawling grounds and well-kept gardens, it's tucked away in a serene valley at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains. It's the perfect first stop after arriving in Palma, where you will feel thousands of miles away from the hubbub along the coast. But in reality, it's just a short drive in either direction to the beach or the peaks.