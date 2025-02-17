The Iconic Spanish Island Of Mallorca Hides An Underrated Mountain Full Of History, Hikes & Dreamy Towns

Among Spain's most beautiful islands, Mallorca's turquoise waters and sandy coastline are no secret. It is the largest island in the Balearic archipelago and its capital of Palma is one of the most-visited cities in Spain, with over 30 million passengers flying in and out of its international airport every year. The coast is full of resort towns catering to beach-lounging travelers, but if you want to get to the heart of Mallorcan culture and history, you have to go inland to the Serra de Tramuntana.

Recognized by UNESCO for its cultural landscape, this mountain range is where Mallorcans historically resided during a time when people believed that living by the sea put them at risk of falling victim to invaders or underwater creatures. For this reason, you will find a constellation of historic villages hidden among the peaks, well-trodden trails, and historic landmarks and castles transformed into luxury hotels. Here's everything you need to know about finding the hidden gems of Mallorca in the Tramuntana Mountains, which are less than a half hour drive from the Palma de Mallorca Airport.