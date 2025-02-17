The Safest Way To Experience An Authentic Ayahuasca Retreat In Central And South America

Ayahuasca is in vogue at the moment. As one of the most interesting and unusual trends to pop up as part of the global wellness phenomenon in the last decade, this psychedelic medicine is both popular and misunderstood, a mainstay of traditional South and Central American healing practices and also an experience lauded by celebrities from Lindsey Lohan to Sting.

But while this obscure practice has exploded into Western wellness culture, there is still a lot of misinformation and confusion that surrounds "la abuela ayahuasca" (Spanish for "grandmother ayahuasca"). This might not be a huge surprise — after all, this is a psychedelic plant that promises to break down barriers in your mind and force you to confront and deconstruct your sense of self. However, it does mean that taking part in an ayahuasca ceremony can be a risky business for the unprepared.

In order to experience an ayahuasca ceremony, you used to have to travel to the hidden heart of the Peruvian jungle or the Amazonian rainforest. However, these days, retreats can be found almost everywhere, from Ecuador and Portugal to the Netherlands and Costa Rica. Nevertheless, the experience can be highly delicate and sensitive, and it is vital to find an experienced, trustworthy, and knowledgeable guide or shaman to lead you on your journey. As a result, it is almost always safer and more authentic to go on a stress-free wellness vacation to South or Central America to try ayahuasca and to work with a member of an Indigenous community where the use of the plant has been passed down through generations.