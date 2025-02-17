One Of Japan's Most Famous Spots Is An Imposing Temple In Nara With Indescribable Beauty

Todaiji was officially opened in A.D. 752, when Nara was Japan's capital city, as a commission by Emperor Shōmu to unify Buddhism in the country. It took three years to cast the giant bronze statue of Buddha. The enormous hall that houses it held the record for the largest wooden structure in the world for centuries. Todaiji was an incredible feat of construction for its time and still impresses today — its sheer size can also be slightly intimidating.

Start by entering the main Nandai-mon Gate and pass under the terrifying gaze of the Kongo Rikishi, two giant temple guardians, to enter the complex. For many visitors, this is the highlight of any Todaiji visit. The Great Buddha is truly massive and awe-inspiring. To get a sense of how big the statue truly is, find the pillar at the back of the hall with a large hole at its base. This hole is said to be precisely the size of the Great Buddha's nostril! Anyone who can fit through the hole is said to be blessed with good luck and health for life.

From here, take your time to wander the temple complex. While most visitors clamor to see the Great Buddha Hall, fewer tourists venture to see the smaller halls and peaceful gardens of Todaiji, all of which are equally worthy of exploration. Note that Todaiji Temple is less strict than other shrines and temples in Japan. Visitors can photograph the Great Buddha Hall, for example. However, it's still an active place of worship, so be prepared to take off your shoes if needed. Dress conservatively and act respectfully.