Nestled In The Heart Of Florida Is An Underrated 'Town Of Murals' Full Of Vibrant Historic Art
Far from the shores of a serene beach town on Florida's forgotten coast sits the unassuming Lake Placid. This charming locale doesn't touch the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean; instead, visitors are given a chance to enjoy a staggering 47 murals scattered throughout its vibrant streets. It's not the usual type of vacation you'd associate with Florida, but if you're intrigued by historic art and want to do more than stick your toes in the sand, Lake Placid is a unique alternative to destinations like Miami and Jacksonville.
With a population of just under 2,500, Lake Placid isn't very large. It is, however, extremely walkable, allowing you to enjoy dozens of murals within a few blocks of Main Avenue. Beyond art, the town offers numerous lakes and wilderness areas for you to explore. It's also about two hours from Orlando and Tampa, so you can fly into either city before making the trek south to this intriguing "town of murals." If you're planning to fly into Tampa, be sure to check out this underrated town with uncrowded beaches. But once you've crossed into Lake Placid, you won't have to worry about crowds, as the laid-back destination is a peaceful way to spend your time in the Sunshine State.
Visit the murals of Lake Placid, FL
Not to be confused with a scenic New York locale also called Lake Placid, the Floridan Lake Placid is widely known for its iconic murals. Thanks to the Lake Placid Mural Society, which helps preserve and plan murals throughout the community, you'll now find more than 40 gracing buildings throughout the town. These depict all sorts of scenes, some of which have historic significance, such as those highlighting the town's Native American heritage or the economically significant citrus groves.
To view multiple murals without much travel, park near the intersection of Interlake Boulevard and Main Avenue. Walk north or south along Main, and you'll find murals painted on the walls of several buildings. To see all the murals, you can purchase a small mural tour book at the Visitor's Center. They can also be found at various retailers throughout the region. It's worth visiting all the murals while in town, as some stand around 30 feet tall and run for up to 175 feet.
Beyond murals, Lake Placid hosts several other works of art. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for decorative bird plaques, charming (or creepy) clown cut-outs, and a massive statue of a black bear. You'll likely also see caladiums — colorful plants with green and pink hues intermixing through their leaves. If you're interested in bringing some caladiums back home with you, check out Florida Boys Caladiums, as they'll ship them to your location when it's the best time for planting.
The best of Lake Placid, FL
Murals are the main attraction of Lake Placid, but that's not all you can look forward to in the small town. If you find clowns endearing, the quirky American Clown Museum & School is a must-visit. You can sign up for a tour and show, or you can get hands-on experience by participating in a clown class. It's definitely a bit off-kilter, but it's bound to be memorable, nonetheless. Be sure to call two weeks in advance of any planned visit.
If you'd rather get outside and explore the wonderful Florida landscapes, head over to Lake June-In-Winter Scrub Preserve State Park. Spanning 845 acres, it serves as a protected habitat for the endangered sand scrub. It's also home to some hiking trails, though be sure to pack extra water and sunscreen as it can get extremely hot in the summer.
To get out onto one of Lake Placid's many surrounding lakes, consider booking a stay at the Lakeshore Resort. Pricing is a bit expensive at over $200 per night, but amenities include entrance to 300 feet of sandy shoreline along Lake Placid and easy access to all the best murals in town. It's also near a few restaurants and a grocery store, so you won't have to go far to stock up for your stay.