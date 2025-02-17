Nestled In The Heart Of Florida Is An Underrated 'Town Of Murals' Full Of Vibrant Historic Art

Not to be confused with a scenic New York locale also called Lake Placid, the Floridan Lake Placid is widely known for its iconic murals. Thanks to the Lake Placid Mural Society, which helps preserve and plan murals throughout the community, you'll now find more than 40 gracing buildings throughout the town. These depict all sorts of scenes, some of which have historic significance, such as those highlighting the town's Native American heritage or the economically significant citrus groves.

To view multiple murals without much travel, park near the intersection of Interlake Boulevard and Main Avenue. Walk north or south along Main, and you'll find murals painted on the walls of several buildings. To see all the murals, you can purchase a small mural tour book at the Visitor's Center. They can also be found at various retailers throughout the region. It's worth visiting all the murals while in town, as some stand around 30 feet tall and run for up to 175 feet.

Beyond murals, Lake Placid hosts several other works of art. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for decorative bird plaques, charming (or creepy) clown cut-outs, and a massive statue of a black bear. You'll likely also see caladiums — colorful plants with green and pink hues intermixing through their leaves. If you're interested in bringing some caladiums back home with you, check out Florida Boys Caladiums, as they'll ship them to your location when it's the best time for planting.