A Historic Charming Town In West Virginia Boasts A Vibrant Downtown, Arts Scene, And Live Music

Named after George Washington's youngest brother, Charles Town is a historic destination less than two hours from Washington, D.C. Its downtown streets are dotted with culturally relevant buildings, including an opera house from 1910 and a museum housing artifacts from the Washington family and the Civil War. While walking through Charles Town, you'll find an abundance of history to explore, but you'll also be able to enjoy a thriving arts scene, making it a lively place that's more than just a glimpse into the past.

Several regional airports are located around Charles Town, though you'll find more flights available in Washington. You can then take the scenic drive north into West Virginia, which rolls through the countryside and passes dozens of other small towns worthy of a pitstop. Before heading to Charles Town (or on your way back to the airport), be sure to stop at the largest natural history collection in the world, located right in the heart of D.C.

Charles Town doesn't have as many attractions as the nation's capital, but it does offer fewer crowds and plenty of hidden gems. Whether you're interested in live music, museums, or art galleries, there's plenty here to keep you busy.