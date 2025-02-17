A Historic Charming Town In West Virginia Boasts A Vibrant Downtown, Arts Scene, And Live Music
Named after George Washington's youngest brother, Charles Town is a historic destination less than two hours from Washington, D.C. Its downtown streets are dotted with culturally relevant buildings, including an opera house from 1910 and a museum housing artifacts from the Washington family and the Civil War. While walking through Charles Town, you'll find an abundance of history to explore, but you'll also be able to enjoy a thriving arts scene, making it a lively place that's more than just a glimpse into the past.
Several regional airports are located around Charles Town, though you'll find more flights available in Washington. You can then take the scenic drive north into West Virginia, which rolls through the countryside and passes dozens of other small towns worthy of a pitstop. Before heading to Charles Town (or on your way back to the airport), be sure to stop at the largest natural history collection in the world, located right in the heart of D.C.
Charles Town doesn't have as many attractions as the nation's capital, but it does offer fewer crowds and plenty of hidden gems. Whether you're interested in live music, museums, or art galleries, there's plenty here to keep you busy.
The best attractions in Charles Town
Folks looking for an energetic night in historic Charles Town should look no further than the Hollywood Casino. The luxurious casino hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including Elvis tribute shows, concerts, and stand-up comedy. You'll also find several restaurants on site, along with horse racing — making it feel like a little slice of Las Vegas out in the West Virginia hills.
Firehouse Gallery is a bit more sophisticated than the casino. This art gallery houses work from local artists, with collections changing seasonally. Located inside a gorgeous brick building downtown, it's a unique experience that combines the history of the region with modern artwork from West Virginia creators. The gallery also hosts events throughout the year, including a holiday market celebration in December and exhibit opening celebrations every few months.
Built in 1910 for a member of George Washington's family, the Old Opera House might be the most exciting spot in all of Charles Town. The historic brick building has been lovingly restored to its former glory and now hosts live shows. Event tickets can be purchased in advance and cost around $20 (at the time of this writing).
Planning your visit to Charles Town
The best time to visit Charles Town is in the early summer, as some of its attractions are closed in the winter. You'll also have warmer weather and a reduced chance of rain, making it perfect for a stroll through its historic downtown. Visiting in the fall could get you wonderful fall foliage, but for that, you're better off venturing south to an underrated West Virginia valley.
Hillbrook Inn is one of the most charming lodging options in Charles Town. Housed in a storybook-like cottage on land previously owned by George Washington, it offers not just quiet rooms, but also dining options and an on-site spa. Prefer to be right in the heart of town? Stay at The Carriage Inn Bed & Breakfast. Built in 1836 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's a living piece of Charles Town history.
If you're interested in exploring the area around Charles Town, head east to see one of the most important towns in American history. This is also where you'll find popular restaurants like The Rabbit Hole — a cozy spot with outdoor seating overlooking the West Virginia countryside. You'll also be treated to wonderful views of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers, making it the perfect complement for your time in Charles Town.