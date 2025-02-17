One Of Oregon's Last Remaining Video Stores Hides A Cinematic Museum That's A Wonderland Of Props

Tucked into the Sunnyside neighborhood in east Portland, Movie Madness looms like a millennial mirage over Belmont Street, its illuminated sign dripping with neon-red script in a classic creepy font. The marquee proudly proclaims "over 90,000 rentals and growing," which is an enormous expansion from its original collection of 2,000 VHS titles in the early '90s. A small parking lot (with free parking) resides to the side of the building, which is painted with a mural of recognizable film characters.

Stepping inside, you'll be greeted by a cinematic time capsule. Rows of towering shelves form a movie-filled maze around the store, arranged by actor, director, or genre. If you're looking for a Nicolas Cage flick, there's a shelf for that. David Lynch has his own shelf, too, and — in case you were looking for it — they even have a section dedicated specifically to roller disco cult classics. (Ahem, cue "Xanadu"). With a treasure trove of titles to explore, it can be easy to spend an hour or two taking it all in.

In true Portland style, you can even sip on a special Movie Madness-themed beer while you're browsing. Rentals are limited to six titles per patron, which may be difficult to choose from the limitless catalog —notably, many titles that aren't available on streaming platforms. If you're having trouble narrowing it down, you can visit the "Employee Spotlight" shelf or draw a surprise selection from the Jack O' Lantern bucket on the front counter, which is regularly filled with movie titles lovingly scrawled on slips of paper. If you're retro enough to own a VCR, they have plenty of VHS tapes in addition to DVDs. Just remember to be kind and rewind.