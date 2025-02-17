One Of Oregon's Last Remaining Video Stores Hides A Cinematic Museum That's A Wonderland Of Props
While the age of digital streaming services lends an undeniable convenience to movie night, there's something incomparable about visiting the local video store on a Friday night and browsing aisles of neatly-stocked shelves — the scent of buttered popcorn and endearingly musty VHS tapes wafting through the air — in search of the perfect flick. With less than 600 video rental stores remaining in America, they've become retro. Before Netflix killed the video store, there were over 9,000 Blockbusters in the U.S. Today, there's only one Blockbuster left on Earth, drawing travelers from near and far to its brick and mortar in Bend (a naturally breathtaking Oregon city beloved for craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure).
However, Blockbuster isn't the only vintage video store left in Oregon. In Portland, the trendy city where you can order the best coffee in the U.S., you can also visit one of the best video stores in the entire Pacific Northwest. A local gem since 1991, Movie Madness is a retro rental wonderland unlike any other. In addition to its extensive physical media collection, the beloved store also hides a miniplex and a mini-museum packed with jaw-dropping movie memorabilia, making it one of the best vacation spots for film lovers. If you're dreaming of a nostalgic movie night, the dream of the '90s is very much alive in Portland's Movie Madness.
Explore a maze of movies at Movie Madness
Tucked into the Sunnyside neighborhood in east Portland, Movie Madness looms like a millennial mirage over Belmont Street, its illuminated sign dripping with neon-red script in a classic creepy font. The marquee proudly proclaims "over 90,000 rentals and growing," which is an enormous expansion from its original collection of 2,000 VHS titles in the early '90s. A small parking lot (with free parking) resides to the side of the building, which is painted with a mural of recognizable film characters.
Stepping inside, you'll be greeted by a cinematic time capsule. Rows of towering shelves form a movie-filled maze around the store, arranged by actor, director, or genre. If you're looking for a Nicolas Cage flick, there's a shelf for that. David Lynch has his own shelf, too, and — in case you were looking for it — they even have a section dedicated specifically to roller disco cult classics. (Ahem, cue "Xanadu"). With a treasure trove of titles to explore, it can be easy to spend an hour or two taking it all in.
In true Portland style, you can even sip on a special Movie Madness-themed beer while you're browsing. Rentals are limited to six titles per patron, which may be difficult to choose from the limitless catalog —notably, many titles that aren't available on streaming platforms. If you're having trouble narrowing it down, you can visit the "Employee Spotlight" shelf or draw a surprise selection from the Jack O' Lantern bucket on the front counter, which is regularly filled with movie titles lovingly scrawled on slips of paper. If you're retro enough to own a VCR, they have plenty of VHS tapes in addition to DVDs. Just remember to be kind and rewind.
Discover reel magic in the Movie Madness museum
Amidst Movie Madness' sprawling rental catalog, you'll find much more than movies. On loan from founder Mike Clark's private collection, a wonderland of costumes and famous film props ornaments the store. While you can spot framed memorabilia decorating the walls throughout — from the infamous shower scene knife used in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," to the blood-squirting prop knife used in the original "Scream" — the majority of the cinematic artifacts can be found in two large window displays. Among the collection's highlights are the prosthetic ear from David Lynch's "Blue Velvet," Tony Curtis' 1920s-style hat from "Some Like it Hot," and the bar of soap used in promotional stills for "Fight Club."
Before reading the placards, you might instantly recognize iconic costumes, such as Drew Barrymore's white-feathered ensemble from "Never Been Kissed" or Barbra Streisand's racy '70s pajama set from "The Owl & The Pussycat." Just when you think you've seen it all, there's another priceless cinematic treasure waiting around the corner in the form of a dining room chair from "Titanic," or Professor Marvel's pants from "Wizard of Oz."
If you're having a hard time tearing yourself from the delightful throes of movie throwbacks, you can settle in at the Movie Madness Miniplex. Opening in 2019, after being bought out and saved by the local landmark Hollywood Theatre, the small in-house screening room hosts a variety of carefully curated films, ranging from Hollywood classics to indie arthouse films. They screen matinee and evening films daily, with free screening days on Sundays. So, what are you waiting for? Step back in time into a cinematic dreamworld at Movie Madness.