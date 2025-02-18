The Impressive Open-Air Art Exhibition That's In The Middle Of The California Desert

According to Palm Springs Life, Desert X was first dreamt up back in 2015 by Susan Davis (who was the editorial director of the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands at the time). Her intention was to "bring the finest international artists to the Coachella Valley to create art, engage viewers, and focus attention on the Valley's environment — its natural wonders as well as socio-political-economic issues that make it vibrant, curious, and exciting." Artistic Director Neville Wakefield wanted the desert terrain to act as "curator" and worked closely with the artists so that they could select the sites that would best suit their pieces. In 2017, the inaugural exhibit debuted featuring artists like Doug Aitken, Claudia Comte, and Richard Prince. Since then, seven more Desert X exhibits have emerged in the desert — four in the Coachella Valley and three in Saudi Arabia (for Desert X AlUla) — with its eighth edition set to run from March 8 to May 11, 2025.

This exhibit is no different from the others in that the installations are spread out throughout the desert. To get to Coachella Valley from abroad, you'll want to fly into Palm Springs International Airport and rent a car. You can also fly into LAX and make a road trip out of it; it's about a two-to-three-hour drive, depending on traffic. To find all the Desert X installations, you'll need to grab the map online or download the official Desert X app. The entire experience is a self-guided tour that you can take on your own time. Insider tip: We like weaving it into a Palm Springs trip and spreading the sites over a few different days to thoroughly explore each location.