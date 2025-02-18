The Impressive Open-Air Art Exhibition That's In The Middle Of The California Desert
Nestled away in the sun-drenched desert landscape of Coachella Valley, where rugged mountains rise in the distance and stretches of golden sand seem to go on for miles, lies some seriously stunning art. Every two years, Desert X turns the expansive desert terrain of Southern California into an open-air art installation. Blending seamlessly with their surroundings, massive installations emerge to cultivate conversations on culture and nature.
More than a mere art show, Desert X is a biennial event that features contemporary artists from all across the globe. Here, the desert becomes their canvas. Each piece is thoughtfully designed with location in mind, performing a delicate dance with its environment. Free to the public and scattered across a few different locations, each installation tells a story. Sometimes that story is about societal issues or cultural divides, and in other instances, the themes tackle topics that are more environmental or existential in nature. With the latest edition of Desert X arriving in the Coachella Valley in March 2025, visitors can once again expect an immersive experience in one of the most stunning settings imaginable. Whether you're an art aficionado or already have a desert trip booked for the spring, this is definitely one thing you're not going to want to miss.
How Desert X started and where to find it
According to Palm Springs Life, Desert X was first dreamt up back in 2015 by Susan Davis (who was the editorial director of the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands at the time). Her intention was to "bring the finest international artists to the Coachella Valley to create art, engage viewers, and focus attention on the Valley's environment — its natural wonders as well as socio-political-economic issues that make it vibrant, curious, and exciting." Artistic Director Neville Wakefield wanted the desert terrain to act as "curator" and worked closely with the artists so that they could select the sites that would best suit their pieces. In 2017, the inaugural exhibit debuted featuring artists like Doug Aitken, Claudia Comte, and Richard Prince. Since then, seven more Desert X exhibits have emerged in the desert — four in the Coachella Valley and three in Saudi Arabia (for Desert X AlUla) — with its eighth edition set to run from March 8 to May 11, 2025.
This exhibit is no different from the others in that the installations are spread out throughout the desert. To get to Coachella Valley from abroad, you'll want to fly into Palm Springs International Airport and rent a car. You can also fly into LAX and make a road trip out of it; it's about a two-to-three-hour drive, depending on traffic. To find all the Desert X installations, you'll need to grab the map online or download the official Desert X app. The entire experience is a self-guided tour that you can take on your own time. Insider tip: We like weaving it into a Palm Springs trip and spreading the sites over a few different days to thoroughly explore each location.
Exploring the area around Desert X
Aside from Desert X, the Coachella Valley holds a whole treasure trove of exciting things to explore. If you prefer a little luxury, you can spend a few days luxuriating in the world-class resorts and spas in Rancho Mirage. Another little insider tip: You don't have to book a pricey hotel stay in order to enjoy most of the spas. You can book a spa day (or even a poolside cabana) by either calling the hotel or booking on ResortPass.
If you're more of an artistic soul and want something a little bit more offbeat, then the area around Joshua Tree is your best bet. A little less than an hour away from Palm Springs, you'll find lots of vintage stores, cool restaurants and bars (Pappy & Harriet's is a fave!), and a hike that boasts one of the world's best sunset viewing spots. Catch a live music show, hit up a dive bar, and bask in the epic scenery.
But, if you're looking for something a bit more action-packed, with a hint of Old Hollywood glamour, base yourself in Palm Springs. You'll not only be close to most of the Desert X sites but there's literally so much to do in Palm Springs. From architecture tours to natural hot springs to some of the coolest museums in Coachella Valley, there's a little something for everyone.