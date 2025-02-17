Ride A Camel On A Stunning Safari Only An Hour From The Las Vegas Strip
While Las Vegas has flashy attractions like Area 15, the upscale hotels and casinos of the Strip, and the neon nostalgia of downtown, there's far more to Nevada than Sin City. Just over an hour's drive northeast of Downtown Las Vegas, you can go on a camel ride in the Mojave Desert at Camel Safari. The experience feels worlds away from the bustle and extravagance of the Vegas Strip. Along with a ride on one of these majestic ships of the desert, you'll get a chance to see and learn about dozens of other animals, including llamas, alpacas, zebras, sloths, singing dogs, and more.
Fans of "The Bachelorette" may recognize the camel safari as one of the one-on-one dates between Colton and Becca in Season 14. Three-hour camel rides are offered on Fridays and Saturdays for $199 (prices are subject to change). You can also book a private sunset safari experience, which includes a campfire and s'mores as day turns to night. You can even book a private group event here; it would make for quite the memorable birthday, bachelor, or bachelorette party.
Explore the Mojave Desert and learn about all kinds of animals at Camel Safari
If you want to move quickly through the desert, Camel Safari has UTV four wheeler tours. A guide will take you off-road through the desert; it's $299 for two people in a shared vehicle and $499 for up to five. Both the camel and UTV tours include a tram tour of the accredited zoo facility and a chance to meet and get up close and personal with some of the other resident animals.
The tram tour can also be booked by itself for $59 for adults and $49 for kids over the age of 3. You'll get to meet and interact with some of the 30 camels on the property, including taking a photo with one of them. As the tour takes you around the property, you'll have a chance to get out and feed the camels, brush the ponies, and pet the African crested porcupine (not to worry, this one doesn't have any barbs to stick you with). You'll marvel at the relaxed pace of the two-toed sloth, the unique pattern of the resident zonkey (half donkey, half zebra), and the personalities of all the animals.
You'll be accompanied by a guide to help tell you about the animals and the safest way to interact with them. It's a delightful immersive experience and great for families.
What to know about visiting Camel Safari and other nearby activities
There are some things to keep in mind when you're visiting Camel Safari. First, you'll want to book ahead of time on the safari's website, and you'll want to wear closed-toe shoes. The only way to see the animals is via a tour; some of the animals may be wandering freely through parts of the 176-acre property, so for the safety of yourself and the animals, you have to be on a tour. It can be upwards of 100 degrees Fahrenheit out in the desert during the summer, so make sure to bring water, sunscreen, and a hat, as all the activities are outside. Alternatively, visit between October and April, when the weather tends to cool down.
While Camel Safari makes for a fun excursion from Las Vegas, it's also the perfect stop on a thrilling Southwestern road trip through Nevada and into Utah. If you are making a road trip of it, consider staying overnight in the area. CasaBlanca Resort in Mesquite is only a 15-minute drive to Camel Safari. Located near the Nevada-Arizona border, the 450-plus-room resort has a 24-hour casino, a spa, an 18-hole golf course, multiple restaurants, a live entertainment venue, and pools.
To see more of the southern Nevada desert, Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park is an absolute must-visit. It features incredible red and pink sandstone rock formations, and it's in the Moapa Valley, less than an hour from Camel Safari and about the same distance to Las Vegas.