Ride A Camel On A Stunning Safari Only An Hour From The Las Vegas Strip

If you want to move quickly through the desert, Camel Safari has UTV four wheeler tours. A guide will take you off-road through the desert; it's $299 for two people in a shared vehicle and $499 for up to five. Both the camel and UTV tours include a tram tour of the accredited zoo facility and a chance to meet and get up close and personal with some of the other resident animals.

The tram tour can also be booked by itself for $59 for adults and $49 for kids over the age of 3. You'll get to meet and interact with some of the 30 camels on the property, including taking a photo with one of them. As the tour takes you around the property, you'll have a chance to get out and feed the camels, brush the ponies, and pet the African crested porcupine (not to worry, this one doesn't have any barbs to stick you with). You'll marvel at the relaxed pace of the two-toed sloth, the unique pattern of the resident zonkey (half donkey, half zebra), and the personalities of all the animals.

You'll be accompanied by a guide to help tell you about the animals and the safest way to interact with them. It's a delightful immersive experience and great for families.