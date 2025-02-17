Delaware's Under-The-Radar Island Brimming With Unique Birds Is An Uncrowded Beachy Paradise

Delaware may be best known for its charming small towns and tax-free shopping, but it also surprises visitors with its natural beauty. From the free Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor to Fenwick Island, where there's a shipwreck museum of ocean wonders, the state offers plenty of hidden gems. But one of its most intriguing destinations remains largely off the radar: Burton Island. Unlike Delaware's bustling beach towns, this tiny island has no permanent human residents — only an ever-changing roster of feathered visitors soaring over its inlets.

Burton Island has a history as rich as its ecosystem. Once home to farmers and later a retreat for wealthy city dwellers, it has since been returned to nature. Today, it's a protected preserve, with a scenic hiking trail looping through coastal landscapes teeming with birds. The short channel crossing to reach the island offers breathtaking views, with herons and ospreys watching from the shallows. But if you're planning a visit, timing is everything. While the scenery is stunning year-round, there's one reason savvy travelers prefer cooler months over summer.