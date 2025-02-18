Because Monterey Park is so close to Los Angeles, the best way to get there is to fly into LAX and drive northeast to reach the city. However, if you want to avoid landing in one of the worst airports in the world, you can fly into Burbank's Bob Hope Airport, which is north of L.A. Oddly enough, because of traffic, it actually takes less time to get there from Burbank than it does from LAX (according to Google Maps).

But what about the food? Well, there are so many excellent restaurants that it's hard to narrow any list down to a handful of options. Still, let's try. First, if you love dumplings, you'll want to head over to Mama Lu's Dumpling House. If you prefer hot pot, Boiling Point is just down the street. If you want a more prestigious dining experience, you can always get some seafood at the NBC Seafood House (not affiliated with the network). Or, if you prefer something a bit more relaxed, the Beijing Pie House is a unique option with Chinese-style meat and veggie pies.

Chinese food isn't the only type of cuisine you can find in Monterey Park. If you like pastrami sandwiches, the world-famous restaurant The Hat is in the city. Cook's Tortas offers some of the biggest, most mouthwatering Mexican sandwiches in the area. Or, if you're feeling Italian, you can get traditional pasta dishes at Ravello Osteria. Just make sure you have a sizable appetite no matter where you go.