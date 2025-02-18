A Lesser-Known New York Preserve Is A Mountain Paradise With Pristine Lakes, Trails, And Extreme Sports
Nestled in New York's famed Hudson Valley lies Mohonk Preserve, an over 8,000-acre forested wilderness amidst the Shawangunk Ridge mountains. Laced with miles of trails that were once traversed by carriages in the 19th century, this adventurers' paradise promises year-round adventure. Come summer and fall, hiking and biking are popular on these carriage roads, while thrill-seekers venture to climb the dynamic cliffs of the Shawangunk Ridge (known as the Gunks). When the preserve's forested swath explodes in vibrant autumnal hues, it is one of the best places to see fall foliage. And once the snow falls, visitors can still head out to cross-country ski and snowshoe.
Nestled in the preserve, atop Lake Mohonk, is the Mohonk Mountain House, the most iconic resort in New York's Hudson Valley. The grand architecturally varied hotel was built in the mid-19th century and boasts 1,200 private acres filled with trails, as well as luxe accommodations, multiple restaurants, a pampering spa, and endless lake activities. Just outside the preserve is the charming town of New Paltz, which has a European-style shopping street and artsy vibes.
Mohonk Preserve is located in Ulster County, New York, about a two-hour drive north of New York City. The nearest airport is Stewart International Airport, which is a 35-minute drive away. The trails of Mohonk Preserve are open daily year-round from sunrise to sunset. While the Visitor Center is free to access, the preserve requires an annual membership or a day fee of $15 for hikers and $20 for bikers, climbers, and horseback riders.
Warm weather activities at Mohonk Preserve
During the late spring, summer, and fall, Mohonk Preserve is a hiker and biker's paradise, featuring 70 miles of carriage roads and trails winding through the picturesque landscape. From easier nature walks to truly challenging treks, there is something for everyone. A great place to start is the scenic 5-mile Undercliff/Overcliff Loop, which begins from the Mohonk Preserve Visitor Center and utilizes the old carriage roads. You can also traverse this loop by bike, as many of the flat paved carriage roads are ideal for long cycling rides. However, those looking for a workout can power up to the strenuous Guyot Hill. Horseback riding is also available on the trails, but you must bring your own horse or book a trail ride at the Mohonk Mountain House stables.
Each year, about 100,000 rock climbers flock to Mohonk Preserve because of its wide range of climbs and stunning views. From sheer cliffs to rocky scrambles, climbers of every level can get a feel for the extreme sport. Visitors can also try bouldering, or rock climbing at lower heights and without harnesses.
For more outdoor activities, head to Mohonk Mountain House, which is open to various passholders and overnight guests. The resort encompasses 1,200 private acres, with 85 miles of trails, including one to Sky Top, a 60-foot tall stone tower built in 1923 from which you can see six states. With a day pass you can rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards to explore Lake Mohonk. Overnight guests get even more access to the lake and can fish for rainbow trout and swim.
Cold weather activities at Mohonk Preserve
Come winter, Mohonk Preserve transforms into a snowy wonderland. The carriage trails become perfect for peaceful snowshoe walks through the forest or more active cross-country skiing. Biking enthusiasts can even head out on fat-tire bikes on the bicycle trails, though the temperatures must be under 25 degrees Fahrenheit. These quiet winter months are uncrowded, and visitors will feel like they have the entire expanse to themselves. The preserve does not offer rentals, so you should either rent snowshoes, snow bikes, or cross-country skis in New Paltz or bring your own.
Day pass visitors to Mohonk Mountain House can also enjoy a wonderful winter day. The resort has a large outdoor ice skating rink and visitors can book a session to twirl on the ice. Children will also love the snow tubing hill with four lanes. For more leisurely pursuits, visit the spa for pampering treatments and access to the heated outdoor pool, steam room, and sauna facilities. End a day of winter activities at Mohonk Mountain House's panoramic Main Dining Room, which serves hearty American cuisine, or snack on light bites at the cozy Carriage Lounge
Where to stay near Mohonk Preserve
To stay within Mohonk Preserve, book one of the 265 spacious rooms and suites at the beloved Mohonk Mountain House. This grand retreat has delighted travelers for nearly two centuries with its range of exciting adventures. The lively resort is all-inclusive, so it recalls a summer camp during the warmer months and a cozy mountain lodge during the winter. When awash in bright fall colors, it is also one of the most charming places on the East Coast for a fall vacation. Golfers can tee off on one of the country's oldest nine-hole golf courses. The resort also offers history and garden tours to learn more about Mohonk's preservationist background.
Couples looking for a quieter and more intimate escape, but within a six-minute drive of Mohonk Preserve's Visitors Center, should check into Wildflower Farms. The refined retreat's 65 standalone cabins and cottages are stylishly decorated and ensure ample privacy and stunning mountain views. The resort's Great Porch with its large fireplace is a convivial place to gather for bites and drinks throughout the day overlooking the Shawangunk Ridge. For a heartier bite, Clay restaurant serves sophisticated farm-to-table fare. The resort's chic spa boasts a large menu of treatments, fitness classes, and an indoor swimming pool. Wildflower Farms can organize a full agenda of activities, from focaccia-making classes to nature walks.