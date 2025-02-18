A Lesser-Known New York Preserve Is A Mountain Paradise With Pristine Lakes, Trails, And Extreme Sports

Nestled in New York's famed Hudson Valley lies Mohonk Preserve, an over 8,000-acre forested wilderness amidst the Shawangunk Ridge mountains. Laced with miles of trails that were once traversed by carriages in the 19th century, this adventurers' paradise promises year-round adventure. Come summer and fall, hiking and biking are popular on these carriage roads, while thrill-seekers venture to climb the dynamic cliffs of the Shawangunk Ridge (known as the Gunks). When the preserve's forested swath explodes in vibrant autumnal hues, it is one of the best places to see fall foliage. And once the snow falls, visitors can still head out to cross-country ski and snowshoe.

Nestled in the preserve, atop Lake Mohonk, is the Mohonk Mountain House, the most iconic resort in New York's Hudson Valley. The grand architecturally varied hotel was built in the mid-19th century and boasts 1,200 private acres filled with trails, as well as luxe accommodations, multiple restaurants, a pampering spa, and endless lake activities. Just outside the preserve is the charming town of New Paltz, which has a European-style shopping street and artsy vibes.

Mohonk Preserve is located in Ulster County, New York, about a two-hour drive north of New York City. The nearest airport is Stewart International Airport, which is a 35-minute drive away. The trails of Mohonk Preserve are open daily year-round from sunrise to sunset. While the Visitor Center is free to access, the preserve requires an annual membership or a day fee of $15 for hikers and $20 for bikers, climbers, and horseback riders.