Small-Town Charm Meets Unmatched Outdoor Recreation Access In An Iconic Idaho Sand Dune Paradise
Are you looking to get away from it all and squish some sand between your toes? You could kick back and relax at one of the 15 most famous beaches in the world, or you could head to St. Anthony, Idaho, for an outdoor adventure of a lifetime.
This charming, quiet town on the road to Yellowstone is just minutes away from over 10,600 acres of towering white quartz sand dunes, nestled in a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies. Unlike the tallest freestanding dunes in North America, the St. Anthony Sand Dunes permit flying down the 400-foot behemoths in off-road vehicles from spring to fall. If motorsports don't rev your engine, St. Anthony has some of the best fishing, hiking, rock climbing, and camping at its doorstep to keep you well entertained.
The town's location makes it a perfect stop for a few days on an epic road trip on U.S. Route 20, the longest road in America. St. Anthony is located in eastern Idaho, between Idaho Falls and Yellowstone National Park on Route 20, and is approximately three and a half hours north of Salt Lake City by car. If you're flying in, the closest major airport is located 40 minutes away, in Idaho Falls, with the next closest being approximately 1.5 hours northeast in West Yellowstone, Montana. Jackson Hole and the magnificent Tetons are less than two hours away by car.
Get your engine roaring on the sand dunes
Although the St. Anthony Sand Dunes covers over 10,000 acres in size, much of the area is closed off to off-road vehicles due to it being a wildlife research center as well as a home for herds of elk during the winter months. The publicly accessible areas, though, are world-renowned as a mecca for those seeking an off-road adrenaline rush. They're accessible for families, first-timers, and seasoned pros, allowing riders and observers to witness the fortitude of man and machine against the forces of nature.
Though they often take a back seat to more well-known areas such as California's Imperial Sand Dunes, aka Glamis, the St. Anthony dunes are among the best in the world. These dunes, including the over 400-foot Choke Cherry Hill and Devils Dune, are some of the steepest and tallest in the country and will challenge even the best riders. For less experienced riders, smaller dunes can be found directly to the east of Sand Hills Resort as well as east of the Elgin Lakes Campground.
If you're not hauling your off-road vehicles across the country or just want to try riding an ATV or UTV, there are several rental services in the area. Patriot Motor Sports, located directly beside the Sand Hills Resort campground, offers ATV and UTV rentals, as well as a basic instruction course for first-timers. At the time of this writing, prices start around $175 for a Can-Am 650cc Renegade. PMS Dune Rentals also offers on-site rentals starting at around $150 for 2 hours for a smaller Honda TRX 250cc ATV. If the entire family is coming, a 4-seat Polaris RZR 1000cc side-by-side starts around $300. Those who need to take a break from driving can strap in and enjoy the thrill by taking a Humvee, helicopter, or UTV tour of the area with Idaho Extreme Adventures.
Rest up after a day of riding
Similarly to Lewiston, another charming Idaho town with history and trails, St. Anthony adds an interesting chapter for history buffs turning over pages of the Gem State's past. Founded in 1890 the town steadily grew, gaining access to the railroad before the turn of the century. One of St. Anthony's longest-standing relics is the Silver Horseshoe Inn, which was used by members of the Chicago Mafia as a hideout. Small inns such as the Three Bears Inn and the Henrys Fork Inn offer charm and comfort for wary travelers and riders after a day of exploring.
That being said, the attractive downtown and the town's kind and helpful residents serve as covers for some of the town's spooky history. Locals believe that the Silver Horseshoe is haunted and was the nexus of a local underground tunnel network during prohibition. The bravest of ghost hunters should visit St. Anthony in October to spend a night at the abandoned Idaho State Industrial Reform School, an experience straight out of a real-life horror movie.
If you are visiting St. Anthony to ride the dunes, there are both public and private campgrounds and RV parks directly next to them. Both the BLM-managed Egin Lakes campground and privately owned campsites such as Idaho Dunes have amenities including water, electricity, picnic tables, and bathrooms, to make your trip as comfortable. Reserve a spot and vehicles early if you will be visiting in the summer months, especially around the UTV Invasion, normally held at the end of August.
Incredible activities near America's natural treasures
Idaho's topography and geology change drastically from sandy deserts to mountains, making it a paradise for hikers and backpackers and leaving no shortage of outdoor fun and recreation to be found in some of America's most beautiful natural treasures. Idaho has plenty of blue-ribbon trout fishing. Henry's Fork, one of the best rivers for trout fishing in the country, flows right through St. Anthony, making a day on the river a must-do, even if you're simply passing through to Island Park, the most underrated gateway to Yellowstone. At night, the lack of light pollution makes the St. Anthony area incredible for shots of the stars during the lower seasons, so bring your cameras and a telescope.
Don't forget your swimsuits, either. St. Anthony's Sand Bar is a very popular local swimming hole. Located right in town, it has all the amenities for a family picnic and a great afternoon of relaxation. Many locals and visitors may take a dip in Egin Lakes as a way to cool off after a morning of riding on the dunes. However, the single lake is shallow and is more of a beautiful backdrop than a place to swim.
If you are bringing an OHV or UHV to the dunes, note that there are a few local rules and regulations for riders. All off-road vehicles must be registered in the owner's state of residence and must have a red or orange flag that is at least 6 inches by 12 inches in size attached to the vehicle 8 feet above the ground. Be sure to check with the BLM for changes to trail maps as well as local closures before riding, and last — but not least — always wear a helmet.