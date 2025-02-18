Small-Town Charm Meets Unmatched Outdoor Recreation Access In An Iconic Idaho Sand Dune Paradise

Are you looking to get away from it all and squish some sand between your toes? You could kick back and relax at one of the 15 most famous beaches in the world, or you could head to St. Anthony, Idaho, for an outdoor adventure of a lifetime.

This charming, quiet town on the road to Yellowstone is just minutes away from over 10,600 acres of towering white quartz sand dunes, nestled in a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies. Unlike the tallest freestanding dunes in North America, the St. Anthony Sand Dunes permit flying down the 400-foot behemoths in off-road vehicles from spring to fall. If motorsports don't rev your engine, St. Anthony has some of the best fishing, hiking, rock climbing, and camping at its doorstep to keep you well entertained.

The town's location makes it a perfect stop for a few days on an epic road trip on U.S. Route 20, the longest road in America. St. Anthony is located in eastern Idaho, between Idaho Falls and Yellowstone National Park on Route 20, and is approximately three and a half hours north of Salt Lake City by car. If you're flying in, the closest major airport is located 40 minutes away, in Idaho Falls, with the next closest being approximately 1.5 hours northeast in West Yellowstone, Montana. Jackson Hole and the magnificent Tetons are less than two hours away by car.