America's Oldest Five And Dime Store Is Hidden In A Cozy Adirondack Town With Lakeside Lodging
The name Northville, New York, says much about its character. Sitting at the tip of the northwest spear of Great Sacandaga Lake inside Adirondack Park, Northville forms a tiny nodule in a sea of balsam fir, jack pine, and Norway spruce that extends far into the hilly horizons. Adirondack Park, home to one of the state's best mountain ranges, spans 6 million acres of protected wilderness, much of which is coated in snow and ice from November to April, casting a distinct northern landscape. The "ville" part points to its official status as a village, with a population of just 995 (as of 2024). That's just enough to comfortably fill the small lake-jutting peninsula it primarily lies on. Although only a comfortable hour's drive from Albany International Airport, Northville feels more distant and isolated.
As expected, attractions and experiences largely embrace the surrounding nature, especially along the Northville-Placid Trail, which threads the backcountry for more than 130 miles between Northville and Lake Placid, a scenic New York lake offering endless activities during the fall. Nevertheless, the village contains a few notable sights in town, including several historic buildings dating back to the 19th century. The Northville Northampton Historical Museum — a one-room schoolhouse from the early 1800s — is a great example. One that gets particular fanfare is the Northville 5 & 10 store at the junction of North Main, South Main, and Bridge streets. Founded in 1907, it's the oldest "five-and-dime" store in the United States.
Carrying on the five-and-dime tradition
Five-and-dime stores are a hallmark of America's early retail landscape. The brainchild of Frank Woolworth, the discount store cut its first opening-day ribbon in 1879 in Utica, New York. Success wasn't immediate, but the concept eventually boomed, resulting in 596 five-and-dime stores across 37 states by 1912. Northville 5 & 10, which moved to its current location in 1914, has kept its doors open for more than a century and retains many of its historical features, including the original floorboards laid in 1914 and the stained-glass windows filtering in sunlight. The stock covers two floors with a hodgepodge of groceries, home goods, and clothing — just about all of which costs far more than five or ten cents today. The shop does keep the spirit of Woolworth's vision and offers at least one shelf of candy at the age-old price. The fudge features flavors of the week.
Northville 5 & 10 is also a symbol of continuity and community. That makes it a great stop for directions and tips to the best experiences of the region, be it the Northville Farmer's Market, Sacandaga Valley Arts Network Art Center Gallery and Gift Shop, or Great Sacandaga Lake. The best way to get to Northville is by car from Albany — a history-rich gem with world-class museums and pristine beaches — where busses, trains, and flights converge. Accommodations in the Northville area range from the classic Victorian Inn at the Bridge to the pizzazz-sprinkled Great Gatsby Motel Inn to the cottage-core Orendaga Cabins and Suites. Keep following the lake shore and find many more waterside lodging options, including Twin Pines Resort and the Historic Hotel Broadalbin.