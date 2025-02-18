America's Oldest Five And Dime Store Is Hidden In A Cozy Adirondack Town With Lakeside Lodging

The name Northville, New York, says much about its character. Sitting at the tip of the northwest spear of Great Sacandaga Lake inside Adirondack Park, Northville forms a tiny nodule in a sea of balsam fir, jack pine, and Norway spruce that extends far into the hilly horizons. Adirondack Park, home to one of the state's best mountain ranges, spans 6 million acres of protected wilderness, much of which is coated in snow and ice from November to April, casting a distinct northern landscape. The "ville" part points to its official status as a village, with a population of just 995 (as of 2024). That's just enough to comfortably fill the small lake-jutting peninsula it primarily lies on. Although only a comfortable hour's drive from Albany International Airport, Northville feels more distant and isolated.

As expected, attractions and experiences largely embrace the surrounding nature, especially along the Northville-Placid Trail, which threads the backcountry for more than 130 miles between Northville and Lake Placid, a scenic New York lake offering endless activities during the fall. Nevertheless, the village contains a few notable sights in town, including several historic buildings dating back to the 19th century. The Northville Northampton Historical Museum — a one-room schoolhouse from the early 1800s — is a great example. One that gets particular fanfare is the Northville 5 & 10 store at the junction of North Main, South Main, and Bridge streets. Founded in 1907, it's the oldest "five-and-dime" store in the United States.