Situated Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Scenic Uncrowded Washington Island With Charming Restaurants

Seattle, Washington, is celebrated for its distinguished culinary scene. Take, for instance, Pike Place Market. Known as the "Soul of Seattle," this market has hundreds of unique shops and a number of iconic eateries beloved by foodies. However, nearby Vashon Island, which only has a population of a little over 11,000 people, is giving the Emerald City a run for its money. Located in Puget Sound between Seattle and Tacoma, this destination is a short ferry ride away from mainland Washington. That said, Vashon Island is as charming as can be. Picture a sleepy, lush haven bristling with woodland. Oh, and it just happens to be home to a host of fantastic restaurants.

For the best Vashon Island has to offer, head downtown where you'll discover an assortment of establishments offering various cuisines. At Gravy, you'll find Southern-inspired fare including fried chicken and mouth-watering sandwiches for lunch in a modern cafe-like setting. Gravy is only open Thursday to Sunday and does close between their lunch and dinner service. Keep in mind that their menu items change frequently.

In 2024, nearby May Kitchen & Bar was named by Eater Seattle as having some of the best Thai food in the Seattle area. Featuring an ornate rustic ambiance that will transport you to Southeast Asia, you can feast on everything from pad Thai to green curry. May Kitchen & Bar is open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday. Another notable place downtown is The Hardware Store Restaurant. Housed in a 19th century-era structure, this cozy spot serves comfort food such as burgers, clam chowder, mac & cheese, breakfast burritos, and other delights. The Hardware Store Restaurant is also open Wednesday to Sunday. The next time you're in Seattle, do yourself a favor and make the journey to Vashon Island. You and your appetite won't regret it.