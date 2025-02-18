Situated Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Scenic Uncrowded Washington Island With Charming Restaurants
Seattle, Washington, is celebrated for its distinguished culinary scene. Take, for instance, Pike Place Market. Known as the "Soul of Seattle," this market has hundreds of unique shops and a number of iconic eateries beloved by foodies. However, nearby Vashon Island, which only has a population of a little over 11,000 people, is giving the Emerald City a run for its money. Located in Puget Sound between Seattle and Tacoma, this destination is a short ferry ride away from mainland Washington. That said, Vashon Island is as charming as can be. Picture a sleepy, lush haven bristling with woodland. Oh, and it just happens to be home to a host of fantastic restaurants.
For the best Vashon Island has to offer, head downtown where you'll discover an assortment of establishments offering various cuisines. At Gravy, you'll find Southern-inspired fare including fried chicken and mouth-watering sandwiches for lunch in a modern cafe-like setting. Gravy is only open Thursday to Sunday and does close between their lunch and dinner service. Keep in mind that their menu items change frequently.
In 2024, nearby May Kitchen & Bar was named by Eater Seattle as having some of the best Thai food in the Seattle area. Featuring an ornate rustic ambiance that will transport you to Southeast Asia, you can feast on everything from pad Thai to green curry. May Kitchen & Bar is open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday. Another notable place downtown is The Hardware Store Restaurant. Housed in a 19th century-era structure, this cozy spot serves comfort food such as burgers, clam chowder, mac & cheese, breakfast burritos, and other delights. The Hardware Store Restaurant is also open Wednesday to Sunday. The next time you're in Seattle, do yourself a favor and make the journey to Vashon Island. You and your appetite won't regret it.
Dessert, drinks, and more on Vashon Island, Washington
Let's face it, a good meal isn't complete without an equally delicious sweet treat or libation. Luckily, neither is hard to come by in downtown Vashon Island. Don't miss out on having a scrumptious scoop (or scoops) of ice cream made with local ingredients from Glass Bottle Creamery. Flavors change frequently but, in the past, have included banana pudding and vanilla. Dairy-free and vegan options are offered. Open Tuesday to Sunday, the aesthetically pleasing ice cream parlor also has classic arcade games that add a nostalgic touch for visitors of all ages.
If you prefer having a pastry for dessert, there's Vashon Island Bakery. Open Tuesday to Sunday, you can find cookies, apple fritters, and carrot cake on the menu at this quaint business. As for drinks, check out Dragon's Head Cider Uptown, referred to by a review on Google as, "A must-stop on the island." They offer an array of flavors of this alcoholic beverage made with apples grown on Vashon Island and small plates to snack on. Hungry for more? Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday, and specials are frequently available. Dragon's Head Cider Uptown is open Thursday to Monday. For beer enthusiasts, there's Camp Colvos Brewing, open daily.
Although often overlooked for Bainbridge Island, known for its bustling wine scene and eclectic boutiques, it can be argued that Vashon Island is equally as extraordinary. Aside from all of these establishments, there's other local businesses downtown worth a stop. Notable mentions include the independently owned Vashon Bookshop and GIRAFFE, which sells internationally made decor, accessories, and kitchenware.
Getting to Vashon Island from Seattle, Washington
Given that Vashon Island is in the Pacific Northwest, it would be a shame to not include an outdoor activity on your itinerary. One must-see according to Tripadvisor is Point Robinson Park. Walking trails lead to the historic Point Robinson Lighthouse and provide extraordinary views of the mainland. An additional highlight is Oscar the Bird King, a massive wood troll that has become a local celebrity. Likewise, you should not miss out on visiting Palouse Winery, where you can indulge in a glass of vino whilst surrounded by flora and fauna. Open Friday to Sunday, reservations can be made on their website. Abundant in good food and natural beauty, Vashon Island makes for a great day trip from Seattle.
In fact, it will take less than 30 minutes to get to Vashon Island from the city. Visitors can take the ferry, provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) at Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle to the Vashon Island Terminal. The ferry runs daily and tickets, which are relatively inexpensive, can be purchased online. Note that there is also a ferry visitors can take from Tacoma to Vashon Island. If you don't have a vehicle, there is public transportation, routes 118 and 119 from King County Metro, that can transport you from the Vashon Island Terminal to downtown. However, if you want to traverse beyond downtown including to Point Robinson Park, having a car is recommended.
For those who yearn for a nature-filled getaway, there are several listings on Airbnb for cottages and cabins on Vashon Island. It's not impossible to find a two-night weekend stay for under $400. Summer is typically Vashon Island's peak season so you can expect higher prices this time of year. Make sure to pack waterproof gear like this SaphiRose Unisex Rain Poncho; you don't want the PNW rain to catch you off guard. Searching for another gastronomic adventure in Washington? Read about the secret city between Seattle and Tacoma for a food-centric getaway.