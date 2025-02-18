Explore 'North Dakota's Little Slice Of Americana' At An Overlooked City With Cozy Hometown Charm
South of North Dakota's Scandinavian Heritage Park full of magical feels and breathtaking buildings and west of the unique local shops of friendly Jamestown, travelers can discover a genuinely charming town that prides itself on treating visitors to what the North Dakota Tourism Division calls "North Dakota's little slice of Americana." With a population of just around 1,100 people, this destination is none other than the cozy community of Hettinger. Although overlooked by many travelers, here you'll find everything from historic sites dating back to the early 1900s to majestic grasslands, unique museums, and even an old-school bowling alley.
If you're planning to travel to Hettinger from out of state, your best bet is to book a flight into the Bismarck Airport or South Dakota's Rapid City Regional Airport. Keep in mind, Bismarck is a good two and a half hours from Hettinger while Rapid City is three hours away, so your journey isn't done after your flight. Instead, you'll need to rent a car (don't expect much public transportation here) and tackle the multi-hour drive to your final destination. Once you arrive, check in for a stay at spots like the Mirror Lake Lodge and Carl's Cabins. Outdoorsy travelers can opt for a campsite at the Mirror Lake Campground.
When booking your reservations, remember that this region can experience some pretty cold winters. From October to April, average low temperatures stay below freezing, with average highs ranging from 24 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit. In late spring, average lows finally rise above freezing, and by summer, average highs can rise to a comfortable 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Many sightseers will probably want to plan their Hettinger vacation for the warmer months, but those who brave the cold can still enjoy great local activities like ice fishing.
Discover the best things to do in Hettinger
Less than half a mile long, Hettinger's Main Street quickly introduces you to this charming town. Start at the corner of South Main Street and Adams Avenue, then head to the bright blue "Welcome to Hettinger" mural adorning the side of The Wildlife Studio (a local taxidermy art studio). The massive painting pairs regional pride with classic video game imagery for an excellent travel photo backdrop. After snapping a few pictures, continue down Main Street to check out popular restaurants, discover a pocket park, and find the bison statue on the corner of 2nd and Main Street. For another great photo opportunity, turn down 2nd Avenue to find a colorful bison mural painted on the side of The Rural Collective (a town co-working space). Further down Main Street, quilting enthusiasts can head to the Buffalo Creek Quilt Shop. Your stroll down this central thoroughfare ends at another "Welcome to Hettinger" landmark, this time located in front of train tracks and old-timey rail company buildings.
Once you've gotten a lay of the land, check out some of Hettinger's top attractions. At the Dakota Buttes Historical Society and Museum, sightseers can peruse indoor and outdoor exhibits showcasing over 100 years of local history. The museum's regular hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. For a mix of historical intrigue and modern fun, visit the Hettinger Theater. Once the site of a 1984 fire, the Hettinger Theater was rebuilt in 2002. Today, this cozy theater offers three showtimes a week and tickets that cost $8 for adults and $5 for children. Kids under two get in free. After catching a movie, keep the small-town fun going at The Gutter, Hettinger's family-run bowling alley.
Explore Hettinger's top restaurants and historical sites
Located in a state home to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, where you can see fall foliage without the crowds, Hettinger offers sightseers plenty of opportunities for natural beauty and outdoor recreation. Start by transitioning from the world of human creations to the realm of Mother Nature along the Enchanted Highway. An essential place to visit for travelers seeking a taste of Midwestern Americana, the Enchanted Highway pairs wide-open plains with huge, whimsical sculptures of deer, geese, a stagecoach, Teddy Roosevelt on horseback, and more. Reach these landmarks by taking the roughly 45-minute drive out of downtown Hettinger to the Enchanted Highway's starting point at Exit 72 on I-94. For outdoor recreation closer to town, visit the Hettinger Disc Golf Course, or play golf at the Hettinger Country Club. You can also do some casual birdwatching at Mirror Lake.
After your outdoor adventures, refuel at the Peacock Mercantile, a beloved local coffee shop where you can learn more about Hettinger's past and culture. Learn even more when you take a self-guided tour of the region's Historic Buffalo Sites, which share fascinating insight into the legacy and impacts of bison hunts in America. The first stop on this buffalo tour, titled "Grandest of All," can be found in the Dakota Buttes Museum. From here, travelers can continue on to sites like Hiddenwood Hunt (where eagle-eyed wildlife spotters may see buffalo roaming the hills) and the Blacktail Trail (a 7-mile loop dotted with informational placards detailing the region's Indigenous history). People who commit to exploring every site along the trail will end their journey at the North American Bison Discovery Center in Jamestown.