Explore 'North Dakota's Little Slice Of Americana' At An Overlooked City With Cozy Hometown Charm

South of North Dakota's Scandinavian Heritage Park full of magical feels and breathtaking buildings and west of the unique local shops of friendly Jamestown, travelers can discover a genuinely charming town that prides itself on treating visitors to what the North Dakota Tourism Division calls "North Dakota's little slice of Americana." With a population of just around 1,100 people, this destination is none other than the cozy community of Hettinger. Although overlooked by many travelers, here you'll find everything from historic sites dating back to the early 1900s to majestic grasslands, unique museums, and even an old-school bowling alley.

If you're planning to travel to Hettinger from out of state, your best bet is to book a flight into the Bismarck Airport or South Dakota's Rapid City Regional Airport. Keep in mind, Bismarck is a good two and a half hours from Hettinger while Rapid City is three hours away, so your journey isn't done after your flight. Instead, you'll need to rent a car (don't expect much public transportation here) and tackle the multi-hour drive to your final destination. Once you arrive, check in for a stay at spots like the Mirror Lake Lodge and Carl's Cabins. Outdoorsy travelers can opt for a campsite at the Mirror Lake Campground.

When booking your reservations, remember that this region can experience some pretty cold winters. From October to April, average low temperatures stay below freezing, with average highs ranging from 24 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit. In late spring, average lows finally rise above freezing, and by summer, average highs can rise to a comfortable 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Many sightseers will probably want to plan their Hettinger vacation for the warmer months, but those who brave the cold can still enjoy great local activities like ice fishing.