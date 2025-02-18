A Florida Neighborhood Named One Of Miami's Coolest Is An Artsy Vintage Lover's Haven With Trendy Eateries

Miami has always had something about it. From the unique Caribbean neighborhood of Little Havana, fueled by Cuban coffee and the rhythms of salsa, to the extravagant Pride festivals in Miami Beach and beyond, the Magic City is filled with an abundance of cool neighborhoods. Miami is one of America's best party cities, a place that never sleeps and never settles, meaning that there's always something exciting around the corner and a new hottest place to be.

You've probably heard of Wynwood, with its incredible art galleries and innovative restaurants. You'll definitely have seen the stunning photographs of intriguing Art Deco architecture and neon signs in South Beach. You might even be all over the joys of Miami's oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove, with its lush, garden-city vibes and lovely ocean views. But the latest Miami neighborhood to push its way to the front of the queue is Little River, an underrated corner of the city filled with trendy eateries and incredible vintage stores.

This awesome neighborhood sits in the north of the city, next to the Upper East Side and just above Little Haiti. Like many of the coolest districts in cities around the world, Little River used to be an industrial area, and it wears its past on its sleeve, with old warehouses and factories a huge part of its charm. These days, it is a thriving hub for independent businesses and artists, with a delightfully laid-back, even ramshackle feel to it that makes it so much fun to explore.