A Florida Neighborhood Named One Of Miami's Coolest Is An Artsy Vintage Lover's Haven With Trendy Eateries
Miami has always had something about it. From the unique Caribbean neighborhood of Little Havana, fueled by Cuban coffee and the rhythms of salsa, to the extravagant Pride festivals in Miami Beach and beyond, the Magic City is filled with an abundance of cool neighborhoods. Miami is one of America's best party cities, a place that never sleeps and never settles, meaning that there's always something exciting around the corner and a new hottest place to be.
You've probably heard of Wynwood, with its incredible art galleries and innovative restaurants. You'll definitely have seen the stunning photographs of intriguing Art Deco architecture and neon signs in South Beach. You might even be all over the joys of Miami's oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove, with its lush, garden-city vibes and lovely ocean views. But the latest Miami neighborhood to push its way to the front of the queue is Little River, an underrated corner of the city filled with trendy eateries and incredible vintage stores.
This awesome neighborhood sits in the north of the city, next to the Upper East Side and just above Little Haiti. Like many of the coolest districts in cities around the world, Little River used to be an industrial area, and it wears its past on its sleeve, with old warehouses and factories a huge part of its charm. These days, it is a thriving hub for independent businesses and artists, with a delightfully laid-back, even ramshackle feel to it that makes it so much fun to explore.
Pastries, coffee, and hidden-gem thrifting
A day in Little River starts out, as most days do, with coffee. But we're not talking gas station sludge or bog-standard Starbucks fare. Little River is full of excellent cafes that take their coffee seriously. Imperial Moto has a hard edge to it, serving up tasty beans roasted in-house out of the front of a motorcycle repair shop. Tea fans will find all sorts of exotic, artisanal infusions at Admari, and the baked goods at Cindy Lou's Cookies will set you up perfectly for the day ahead.
Suitably refreshed, it's time to explore Little River's fantastic selection of boutiques, thrift shops, and vintage stores. Mids Market is a vast warehouse of second-hand clothes and retro treasures — it is also one of the best places in Miami to shop for vinyl. Little River Flea is smaller and more focused on local businesses and community projects, while Casa de Barcelona is all about vintage and mid-century furniture.
Second-hand shopping can be a thrill, but sometimes you want to take things up a notch, and Little River is full of beautiful boutiques and other unusual shopping experiences. If handmade fashion is your thing, head to éliou, where Cristy Mantilla and Duda Teixeira spin exquisite pieces from naturally sourced fabrics and components. From embroidered cotton skirts and dresses to jewelry made with deadstock coral and jade, it's a gorgeous corner of fashion fun. Finally, if you are looking for something a little different, head over to Rose Coloured, a floral design studio that lets you build your own bouquet from a range of surprisingly affordable stems.
Drinking, dining, and dancing in Little River
Little River isn't just about retail therapy. It is also one of the best places to eat and drink in Miami, with a delightful assortment of innovative eateries, old-fashioned dining spots, and exciting bars and music venues. When it comes to food, everything starts at The Citadel. It might sound corny to say, but this is a spot that really does have something for everyone. 12 kitchens with cuisines from all over the world, three bars, a rooftop terrace with glorious sea views, and a big screen for sports fans to watch the game; it is a whole day packed into a single, effortlessly cool space.
Other lip-smackingly excellent spots to satisfy your food cravings are Zero Zero, with its eccentric yet wonderful joint offering natural wine and tinned fish, or Tran An, a beautifully designed, family-run Vietnamese joint serving truly spectacular bún chả and phở. And if you are after something on the fancier side, Ogawa is a slice of Michelin-starred Japanese omakase hidden behind an unmarked door just north of Mids Market.
As night falls, Little River gets even more lively, and there are plenty of options for after-dark fun. Sophisticated oenophiles might enjoy an elegant happy hour at Magie, a minimalist wine bar focusing on low-intervention vintages. Beer fans will enjoy the craft brews at Off Site and Magic 13 Brewing Company, while the cocktails at Bar Kaiju (perched above the hustle and bustle of The Citadel) are as eccentric as the monsters the bar is named after. Finish off your night with a dance at the achingly hip and trendy ZeyZey, a pitch-perfect live music venue that boasts performances from some of the best EDM artists around.