One Of Colorado's Best State Parks Is A Short Drive From Denver Boasting Scenic Canyon Trails
While Colorado has no shortage of stunning destinations, one can't-miss site is Eldorado Canyon State Park. Called "Eldo" by those in the know, it has incredibly colorful sandstone walls (some up to 700 feet tall) along South Boulder Creek, with the oldest rock dating back to 1.7 billion years ago. The area is a veritable outdoor playground in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, offering world-class climbing, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and more.
The park is about a 27-mile drive from downtown Denver, America's craft beer capital, and it has a rich history. Long before it was made into a state park, the Ute people lived in the area, and settlers came to the land along South Boulder Creek in the mid- to late-1800s. In the early 1900s, the Eldorado Springs Resort opened near the creek. There were once hotels, carnival games, swimming pools, and tightrope walkers that brought people to the area. Fast forward several decades and the resort land was made into a state park in 1978, sparing the land from being turned into a quarry. Today, visitors can enjoy all the natural splendors of the area.
Hiking at Eldorado Canyon State Park
There are a handful of trails at Eldorado Canyon State Park, with options for hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders that take you through some beautiful scenery. There are some short and easy trails along the creek, like the aptly named Streamside Trail, which is just 0.5 miles long (one way) and close to the Visitor Center. The Fowler Trail is 0.7 miles (one way), and you'll get fantastic views of the canyon, as well as learn more about the wildlife that makes this place home, thanks to the series of interpretive signage.
For something a bit more strenuous, the 3.6-mile (one way) Rattlesnake Gulch Trail will give you a view of the Continental Divide along the way, and if you're there in spring and summer, you have a chance to see some beautiful wildflowers. It also takes you past the ruins of the Crags Hotel; it burned down in 1912, just four years after it opened. And for those hoping to make more of an epic hike, you can take the 3.5-mile Eldorado Canyon Trail up to where it connects to the 7.9-mile Walker Ranch Loop on the adjacent Walker Ranch property.
There are some first-come, first-served picnic tables available near the creek. For those into fly fishing, the creek is fantastic for rainbow and brown trout. While you can get in the water, the creek can run fast, particularly in the spring as the snow melts. Be mindful of the conditions and your own ability before entering the water. There's also the spring-fed pool at Eldorado Springs Resort, which dates back to the early 1900s. It's open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Find world-class climbing at Eldorado Canyon State Park
Climbing at what is now Eldorado Canyon State Park has been legendary for decades. There are more than 300 routes along the conglomerate sandstone, ranging from beginners to experts with single- to multi-pitch big walls. You can climb here on your own or go with a guide. The Mountain Guides out of Boulder offer half-day or full-day guided adventures in the canyon tailored to the climbing that you're most interested in. Some climbing routes and trails in the Rattlesnake Gulch area of the park are closed from spring into mid-summer to help protect the golden eagles that nest in the area. Check the park website and signs at the entrance to know what's open and to make sure you're not disturbing any wildlife.
Given its popularity with climbers and its proximity to Denver, there is a timed entry reservation system in place from May 15 to September 15 for weekends and holidays. There's a free shuttle to the park out of Boulder, which is about 10 miles away. It runs during high season on weekends and holidays. For more hiking and climbing in Colorado's Front Range, Rocky Mountain National Park, with its wealth of outdoor adventure options, is about 45 miles away.
There's no camping available at Eldorado Canyon. For easy access to the state park, you can stay in nearby Boulder or Denver. Continue another 30 minutes west into the mountains and stay in Nederland, a quirky mountain town with a coffee train and lots of trails.