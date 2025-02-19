One Of Colorado's Best State Parks Is A Short Drive From Denver Boasting Scenic Canyon Trails

There are a handful of trails at Eldorado Canyon State Park, with options for hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders that take you through some beautiful scenery. There are some short and easy trails along the creek, like the aptly named Streamside Trail, which is just 0.5 miles long (one way) and close to the Visitor Center. The Fowler Trail is 0.7 miles (one way), and you'll get fantastic views of the canyon, as well as learn more about the wildlife that makes this place home, thanks to the series of interpretive signage.

For something a bit more strenuous, the 3.6-mile (one way) Rattlesnake Gulch Trail will give you a view of the Continental Divide along the way, and if you're there in spring and summer, you have a chance to see some beautiful wildflowers. It also takes you past the ruins of the Crags Hotel; it burned down in 1912, just four years after it opened. And for those hoping to make more of an epic hike, you can take the 3.5-mile Eldorado Canyon Trail up to where it connects to the 7.9-mile Walker Ranch Loop on the adjacent Walker Ranch property.

There are some first-come, first-served picnic tables available near the creek. For those into fly fishing, the creek is fantastic for rainbow and brown trout. While you can get in the water, the creek can run fast, particularly in the spring as the snow melts. Be mindful of the conditions and your own ability before entering the water. There's also the spring-fed pool at Eldorado Springs Resort, which dates back to the early 1900s. It's open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.