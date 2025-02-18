Be Careful Flying 'Premium Economy' When Business Class Can Actually Be More Affordable

It's important to understand what you're getting out of each section. After all, flight attendants might not let you change seats even if the plane is almost empty. The biggest differences between both classes are the rows and attention to detail. It varies per airline, but there are many commonalities, like how business class can get you access to luxurious airport lounges.

Premium economy is also known to have way more legroom than coach, upgraded food, and other amenities like blankets and pillows. Some airlines have made business class a more private experience. For example, your seat might have a divider to close the space from other guests, especially on international flights. These customers may also get a curated food menu and other perks, like toiletry kits and quality headphones.

While both sections are equally great, it's a no-brainer to go with business class if you want the extra benefits. When you can find a business class ticket for less than premium economy, you won't even need to think twice about hitting the purchase button.