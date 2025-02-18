Be Careful Flying 'Premium Economy' When Business Class Can Actually Be More Affordable
The tone of your vacation begins when you start planning, and booking your flight is at the top of the list. Leveling up from coach to premium economy or business class starts your paradise getaway in style, but which do you choose? For the budget-friendly traveler, your eyes might dart to premium economy. However, the more luxurious business class could actually be cheaper — kind of like when you book an open-jaw flight instead of a roundtrip.
In 2024, one Redditor found that when booking a flight from England to Japan for the following year, business class was around $450 cheaper than premium economy ... and this isn't the first instance that's happened. It isn't a coincidence but rather a common (and lucky) occurrence. You'll find the more exclusive class at its most affordable state based on your itinerary and the airline's supply and demand for that flight.
When and how to find cheap business class prices
Finding business class at a cheaper rate than premium economy is never guaranteed. It depends widely on consumer spending behaviors and the size of the airplane. Another important piece to the puzzle is seat availability. For example, if too many people are buying the premium economy seats but not so many are purchasing business class, the airline might adjust the latter's prices to a lower rate to be more enticing for the customer. Thus, more people will purchase a higher-priced seat rather than just securing coach.
If you aren't lucky enough to find this deal, there are ways to secure a business class seat for less money than advertised. After buying a normal coach ticket, you can often upgrade your seat to business class for cheaper than the original price when checking in for your flight. While this method doesn't always work and you may not always be able to secure an upgrade, you can easily save hundreds of dollars on a business class ticket.
The biggest differences between the upgraded sections
It's important to understand what you're getting out of each section. After all, flight attendants might not let you change seats even if the plane is almost empty. The biggest differences between both classes are the rows and attention to detail. It varies per airline, but there are many commonalities, like how business class can get you access to luxurious airport lounges.
Premium economy is also known to have way more legroom than coach, upgraded food, and other amenities like blankets and pillows. Some airlines have made business class a more private experience. For example, your seat might have a divider to close the space from other guests, especially on international flights. These customers may also get a curated food menu and other perks, like toiletry kits and quality headphones.
While both sections are equally great, it's a no-brainer to go with business class if you want the extra benefits. When you can find a business class ticket for less than premium economy, you won't even need to think twice about hitting the purchase button.