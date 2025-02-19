Restaurants In Popular Destinations Can Charge Tourists More Than Locals (And The Clever Way To Avoid It)

Traveling is already expensive, but no matter how much you tighten your budget and make sacrifices (goodbye, legroom and non-questionable accommodations), you somehow still end up overspending. Maybe it's those never-ending airline baggage fees, an Airbnb bill with surprise additional charges, or sneaky resort fees that make "all-inclusive" feel like a joke — there's always something unexpected eating into your budget. And as if that's not bad enough, some restaurants have their own little scam: charging tourists more than the locals for food. The fix? Apparently, all it takes is asking for the menu in the local language instead of English.

Now, sure, tourists should expect to pay more for some things. Cities like Barcelona, Venice, and Amsterdam slap visitors with tourist taxes to curb overtourism, so you can already expect to shell out extra for your hotel stay and attraction visits. But in some places, even dining out comes with a foreigner markup. This is reportedly common in Japan, where some restaurant owners justify higher prices for tourists due to added service challenges. "People say it's discrimination, but it is really hard for us to serve foreigners, and it is beyond our capacity," one owner told CNN. "We need (this pricing system) for cost reasons." And then there's Lisbon, where things get even sneakier. Some restaurants have a standard price list, but locals know a secret password or code to unlock the real prices. If you don't have the magic words, congratulations — you're paying full price while the guy next to you gets a discount.

The ethics are questionable at best, and its unclear if these practices will ever change. For now, your best shot at avoiding the tourist markup when dining is to skip the English menu and hope for the best.