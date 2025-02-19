A Cosmopolitan City That's 'One Of Africa's Hippest Destinations' Is The World's Safari Capital
Africa is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination, with improved accessibility drawing visitors to its diverse landscapes. Algeria, for example, eased tourist visa restrictions, offering untouched scenic dunes and a cheaper alternative to Morocco. Across the continent, breathtaking sights abound, from Victoria Falls, a tourist hub and adventure capital, to the wildlife-rich savannas of Kenya. And Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is a dynamic city where urban energy meets natural beauty. Dubbed "one of Africa's hippest destinations" by National Geographic, the city is home to towering skyscrapers, lush parks, and even a national park within its limits.
Getting to Nairobi is easy via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO), which offers direct flights from major global cities, including New York, Paris, London, and Bangkok. As of 2025, Kenya is visa free, allowing visitors to stay for up to 90 days as a tourist. However, travelers must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) in advance. To get around, Uber is widely available, but more adventurous travelers can try matatus (colorful shared minibuses) — though they can be chaotic. For smooth travel, the Nairobi Expressway, completed in 2022, quickly connects the airport to key parts of the city.
While Nairobi once had a reputation for crime, safety has greatly improved. "Violent crime has gone down overall," Mutuma Ruteere, director of the National Crime Research Centre, told The Economist. "We've come from 'Nairobbery' to a fairly safe city." Reflecting its growing tourism appeal, Hyatt Hotels opened its first Kenyan hotel in Nairobi in 2025. Visitors will be rewarded with vibrant culture, buzzing nightlife, and the unique sight of giraffes and lions roaming in the shadow of a metropolis.
Nairobi's one-of-a-kind safari scene
A safari adventure doesn't require hours of travel in Kenya — the must-visit Nairobi National Park sits just a 20-minute drive from the city center. It's the only national park in the world within a capital city, offering a rare opportunity to see lions, rhinos, giraffes, and cheetahs against the backdrop of a modern skyline. The park is a crucial rhino sanctuary, and it also boasts over 400 bird species. Whether you opt for a self-drive or guided safari tour, the experience is unforgettable. Entry costs $43 per adult, and the park is open year-round. To make the most of the visit, bring plenty of water, binoculars for spotting wildlife, sunscreen, and bug repellant.
The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust runs an elephant nursery within the national park, dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned elephants. For a separate entrance fee of $20 per adult, visitors can witness young elephants being fed and playing in the mud. Bookings must be made in advance (up to three months), as the nursery is only open to the public for an hour each day. Another gem is the Giraffe Centre, which focuses on protecting the endangered Rothschild giraffe. Here, visitors can feed and interact with the giraffes up close. A charming on-site tea house offers a relaxing spot to watch these graceful animals roam. For those looking to extend their wildlife adventure beyond Nairobi, consider a stay far south of the city at Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge, a luxury resort offering more close-up encounters with Kenya's wildlife.
The hip side of Nairobi, from eats to arts
Nairobi's dining scene is extensive. Fine dining lovers flock to Cultiva Farm, a farm-to-table restaurant offering creative, locally sourced dishes. For a taste of Africa's many flavors, La Palanka Nairobi serves cuisine from across the continent, while the highly rated Beit é Selam combines pan-African dishes with a lush garden courtyard setting. Inti delivers a unique fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors inside a stunning high-rise dome, providing breathtaking views of the city. Meanwhile, CJ's, a popular local chain, serves everything from burgers to curries in stylish settings across multiple locations.
Beyond food, Nairobi pulses with creativity. The Nairobi Gallery, housed in a Victorian-style building, hosts rotating exhibitions and even contains two mysterious safes from the colonial era that have never been opened. The Paa ya Paa Arts Centre showcases Indigenous Kenyan art alongside music, dance, and theater performances. For history buffs, the Nairobi National Museum provides insight into human evolution and Kenya's fascinating past.
For those looking to explore Nairobi's trendiest neighborhoods, Karen offers boutique shopping and high-end malls, Westlands is home to vibrant bars and clubs, and Kilimani is packed with stylish restaurants and cafes. As for accommodations, Hemingways Nairobi provides a luxury escape in Karen, while Skynest Residences by CityBlue offers modern apartment-style stays in Westlands at under $200 per night. Budget-conscious travelers can check into The Boma Nairobi, a five-star hotel close to the national park, with rooms under $150 per night.