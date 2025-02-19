A Cosmopolitan City That's 'One Of Africa's Hippest Destinations' Is The World's Safari Capital

Africa is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination, with improved accessibility drawing visitors to its diverse landscapes. Algeria, for example, eased tourist visa restrictions, offering untouched scenic dunes and a cheaper alternative to Morocco. Across the continent, breathtaking sights abound, from Victoria Falls, a tourist hub and adventure capital, to the wildlife-rich savannas of Kenya. And Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is a dynamic city where urban energy meets natural beauty. Dubbed "one of Africa's hippest destinations" by National Geographic, the city is home to towering skyscrapers, lush parks, and even a national park within its limits.

Getting to Nairobi is easy via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO), which offers direct flights from major global cities, including New York, Paris, London, and Bangkok. As of 2025, Kenya is visa free, allowing visitors to stay for up to 90 days as a tourist. However, travelers must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) in advance. To get around, Uber is widely available, but more adventurous travelers can try matatus (colorful shared minibuses) — though they can be chaotic. For smooth travel, the Nairobi Expressway, completed in 2022, quickly connects the airport to key parts of the city.

While Nairobi once had a reputation for crime, safety has greatly improved. "Violent crime has gone down overall," Mutuma Ruteere, director of the National Crime Research Centre, told The Economist. "We've come from 'Nairobbery' to a fairly safe city." Reflecting its growing tourism appeal, Hyatt Hotels opened its first Kenyan hotel in Nairobi in 2025. Visitors will be rewarded with vibrant culture, buzzing nightlife, and the unique sight of giraffes and lions roaming in the shadow of a metropolis.