Germany's Internationally Renowned College Town Is A Cute And Enchanting Gem Overlooked By Tourists

Spared of the wartime decimation that changed the faces of many German cities, the old streets of Heidelberg still bear the signs of centuries of architectural trends. See the historic heart of the city on an early walk through the old town, or Altstadt. Before the day starts in earnest, the coffee shop chairs wobble on the cobblestones, the flurry of morning commerce flits behind casement windows stacked higgledy-piggledy up the pastel buildings, and no tour groups have yet arrived.

Follow in the wake of the students strolling to class, looking out for the carved ochre pediments of the old university library. This is the institution that put Heidelberg on the map. Germany's first university, and one of the oldest institutes of higher learning in the world, it was inaugurated in the 14th century. Its Art Nouveau library is younger, but you can enter as a visitor to peruse its collection of some 7,000,000 tomes.

It's not the only highlight for traveling bookworms. Heidelberg is a designated UNESCO City of Literature, a former haunt of writers like Mark Twain and Charles Bukowski, and a city with one of the highest concentrations of bookshops and vintage booksellers in the country. You can dip in and out of the stores to browse for classic novels or seek out niche literary gems while working your way up to Heidelberg Castle. The 17th-century Renaissance monolith actually traces its first construction to 1214 A.D., when the fortified foundations were laid for the romantic ruin that peers over the city today. Finish up your walk on the castle battlements, overseeing the slanting red roofs of the city below.