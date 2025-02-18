Hidden On Rhode Island's Farm Coast Is An Underrated Town Full Of Seaside Sights, Fresh Seafood, And Art

The best way to reach Little Compton is to fly into Providence (don't forget to stop at America's oldest mobile diner, the Haven Brothers Diner). From there, it's about an hour's drive south. Once you've arrived, one of the best places to stay is the Stone House Inn, which was built in 1854 and is next to the Sakonnet Golf Club. At the time of this writing, rooms cost about $400 to $500 per night.

The best time to travel to Little Compton is during spring and summer when the various farms are open to the public. Some of the best farms in the area include Young Family Farm, White Rock Farm, Small World Farm, Wishing Stone Farm, and the Sweet and Salty Farm. Depending on the season, you can get a haul of delicious fruits, vegetables, and handcrafted foods you can't find anywhere else.

But what about fresh Rhode Island seafood? Well, for that, you'll actually have to drive over to Newport. Some of the best spots include The Reef (waterfront dining), Benjamin's Raw Bar (one of the best raw bars in the city), and the Mooring Restaurant (one of the highest-rated seafood spots). While you're in Newport, be sure to stroll along Rhode Island's coastline at the Newport Cliff Walk. On a clear day, you can see Little Compton across the bay.