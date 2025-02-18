Hidden On Rhode Island's Farm Coast Is An Underrated Town Full Of Seaside Sights, Fresh Seafood, And Art
As the smallest state in the U.S., Rhode Island may seem like it doesn't have much within its roughly 1,000 square miles. However, if you're a fan of coastal living, New England vibes, and fresh seafood, there's something to explore around every corner. One such spot is Little Compton, which is tucked away on the Southern tip next to the border of Massachusetts. While this destination isn't home to the most popular beaches in Rhode Island, it has plenty of white sand and water access. From South Shore Beach on the east side to Lloyd's Beach on the west, you can experience the Atlantic Ocean without fighting off crowds of seasonal tourists.
But beach living is not the only thing Little Compton has to offer weary travelers. If you're also a fan of wide-open farm spaces, wineries, historic sites, and small-town aesthetics, this city is perfect for a weekend getaway. Plus, there's Newport practically next door, which is home to some of the best seafood restaurants in New England. Here's what you need to know about Little Compton, Rhode Island.
What to expect in Little Compton, Rhode Island
Looking at the map, Little Compton actually seems ironically large, encompassing around 30-square-miles. However, much of it is farmland, which is why the area has earned the nickname of Rhode Island's "farm coast." As you enter the township on the coastal side, you'll pass by Sakonnet Vineyard, which is the oldest in New England, and it is open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Further down, you'll run into Sakonnet Garden, a gorgeous privately managed garden that's only open during the late spring and summer.
Nearby, you'll find the Little Compton Historical Society, as well as the Sakonnet Golf Club. Finally, as you reach the coastline, there's Lloyd's Beach, which will allow you to see Sakonnet Lighthouse out on the water (it's not open to the public, though). If you turn onto Meetinghouse Lane, you'll eventually run into "downtown" Little Compton. There, you'll see historic buildings, like the Town Office, church, and library. This is also where you can find the only food in town, which is either pizza or American food. If you're an art lover, stop at the Art Cafe or the Coastal Living Gallery to get a taste of local artists showcasing their abilities.
Planning a trip to Little Compton
The best way to reach Little Compton is to fly into Providence (don't forget to stop at America's oldest mobile diner, the Haven Brothers Diner). From there, it's about an hour's drive south. Once you've arrived, one of the best places to stay is the Stone House Inn, which was built in 1854 and is next to the Sakonnet Golf Club. At the time of this writing, rooms cost about $400 to $500 per night.
The best time to travel to Little Compton is during spring and summer when the various farms are open to the public. Some of the best farms in the area include Young Family Farm, White Rock Farm, Small World Farm, Wishing Stone Farm, and the Sweet and Salty Farm. Depending on the season, you can get a haul of delicious fruits, vegetables, and handcrafted foods you can't find anywhere else.
But what about fresh Rhode Island seafood? Well, for that, you'll actually have to drive over to Newport. Some of the best spots include The Reef (waterfront dining), Benjamin's Raw Bar (one of the best raw bars in the city), and the Mooring Restaurant (one of the highest-rated seafood spots). While you're in Newport, be sure to stroll along Rhode Island's coastline at the Newport Cliff Walk. On a clear day, you can see Little Compton across the bay.