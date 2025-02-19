California's Wildly Underrated Walkable Seaside Village Has Oceanfront Amenities, Boutiques, And Beauty
The Golden State's Pacific coastline is one most people dream of visiting. Many tourists' go-to cities are popular spots, like San Francisco or Los Angeles, but about a three-hour drive north of L.A. lies one of the most underrated California beach towns secluded from crowds, Avila Beach. This charming coastal city has fewer than 2,000 people residing here. When you think of going somewhere under the radar, this is the place to be. The seaside area is brimming with tall palm trees, offers plenty of local businesses, and features some of the most incredible sunsets. Even if you spend only one day in this Central Cali municipality, you'll wish you were a local.
Avila is not your typical California beach town. Here, mountainous terrain overlooks sandy stretches of gorgeous aqua waters, giving visitors the best of both worlds. From whale-watching to hot springs and even apple picking, it's the type of place that will give the active hiker and the relaxed beach bum something new to try. The boutiques lined along Front Street sell mementos, so you and your squad can get something tangible to go with your everlasting memories — and you'd be benefitting the town's tourism industry. The mom-and-pop stores add to the cozy charm of Avila, where the city looks like it's a staged movie set ... only, people actually live here.
The beach and unique things to do at Avila Beach
Adventure awaits under cotton-candy skies mirrored across the glossy sandy shoreline. If Avila Beach is known for anything, well ... it's in the name. Being a coastal town, there are quite a few beach areas, but the main beach has a pier stretching nearly 1,700 feet (via Highway 1 Roadtrip). The ocean waves crash along the rocks and creep down the powdery white sand, leaving a long shallow entrance to dip your toes in the water and take a romantic stroll. You can go surfing or watch for gray whales along the whale trail (best seen between October and February). Every Friday seasonally from May until August, the local Farmer's Market is located ashore, selling fresh produce with live music as entertainment.
The market is mainly food vendors, but if you're searching for unique trinkets, you can head to the promenade and buy adorable nautical-themed jewelry at Footseas. While you're at it, get yourself a trendy hat at Hats Unlimited to wear throughout the walkable town. The small boutiques on Front Street even include a fishmonger, Harford Seafood Company, where the majority of the seafood sold is locally caught.
Other shoreside activities include spa treatments, hiking trails, and visiting the historic Port San Luis Lighthouse. Plus, would it be a California city without wine-tasting and a freshly cut putting green? Nope, and Avila has both. You'll never run out of things to do.
Where to stay at Avila Beach
There are European-inspired seaside towns all over California's Pacific Coast, and Avila Beach has pockets of paradise that give off the same energy. Avila La Fonda Hotel, for example, looks like it was cut out of a dreamy Spanish village and stitched into this Central California town. Its terraces and balconies sit in front of warm colors splashed on the building's exterior, overlooking an antique water fountain. The deep reds, burnt oranges, and dark woods on the interior give the ambiance a sexy mood lighting. It's no wonder Tripadvisor travelers voted it the most romantic hotel in the area. It also boasts a 2024 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award.
Another elevated stay in Avila Beach has an eccentric twist to it. The Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa, another 2024 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award-winner, lies just outside of town and is known for its hot springs. This relaxing escape's focus is health and wellness, as its hot tubs have heated mineral spring water sourced from the earth. You can partake in yoga and fitness classes, as well as sign up for spa treatments onsite. At these hotels, you'll get a true Californian experience in a quaint town, experiencing all that Avila Beach has to offer.