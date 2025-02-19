California's Wildly Underrated Walkable Seaside Village Has Oceanfront Amenities, Boutiques, And Beauty

The Golden State's Pacific coastline is one most people dream of visiting. Many tourists' go-to cities are popular spots, like San Francisco or Los Angeles, but about a three-hour drive north of L.A. lies one of the most underrated California beach towns secluded from crowds, Avila Beach. This charming coastal city has fewer than 2,000 people residing here. When you think of going somewhere under the radar, this is the place to be. The seaside area is brimming with tall palm trees, offers plenty of local businesses, and features some of the most incredible sunsets. Even if you spend only one day in this Central Cali municipality, you'll wish you were a local.

Avila is not your typical California beach town. Here, mountainous terrain overlooks sandy stretches of gorgeous aqua waters, giving visitors the best of both worlds. From whale-watching to hot springs and even apple picking, it's the type of place that will give the active hiker and the relaxed beach bum something new to try. The boutiques lined along Front Street sell mementos, so you and your squad can get something tangible to go with your everlasting memories — and you'd be benefitting the town's tourism industry. The mom-and-pop stores add to the cozy charm of Avila, where the city looks like it's a staged movie set ... only, people actually live here.