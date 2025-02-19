This Quiet Florida Beach Town Is A Scenic Coastal Paradise To Stroll Downtown And Enjoy Water Activities

The next time you go to Orlando for its exciting amusement parks and larger-than-life downtown areas, drive about an hour east of the Central Florida town to find a hidden gem paradise. Melbourne, Florida is part of the Sunshine State's Space Coast, filled with museums, rocket launches, and lagoons. This small city has only 52 square miles of land sprinkled with beaches, an arts district, and a Historic Downtown that even has marine life viewing. Here, you can walk to an observation platform at Crane Creek Promenade and get an up close and personal view of manatees! Melbourne also lies along the Indian River, home to river otters, turtles, and spoonbills.

In 2023, under 90,000 people populated the area. To quickly compare, Orlando had over 320,000 residents in town that same year. So if you're looking for a more laidback and quiet beach getaway, Melbourne is the place. It has white sandy shorelines, postcard ocean views, and the sounds of waves crashing around you. You can enjoy adventurous excursions by day and try the downtown area's tasty dining options in the evening. Plus, Melbourne Orlando International Airport is located right in town, so flying in from most major cities is a breeze. Numerous accommodations, including Hyatt Place, are within minutes of the airport.