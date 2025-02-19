This Quiet Florida Beach Town Is A Scenic Coastal Paradise To Stroll Downtown And Enjoy Water Activities
The next time you go to Orlando for its exciting amusement parks and larger-than-life downtown areas, drive about an hour east of the Central Florida town to find a hidden gem paradise. Melbourne, Florida is part of the Sunshine State's Space Coast, filled with museums, rocket launches, and lagoons. This small city has only 52 square miles of land sprinkled with beaches, an arts district, and a Historic Downtown that even has marine life viewing. Here, you can walk to an observation platform at Crane Creek Promenade and get an up close and personal view of manatees! Melbourne also lies along the Indian River, home to river otters, turtles, and spoonbills.
In 2023, under 90,000 people populated the area. To quickly compare, Orlando had over 320,000 residents in town that same year. So if you're looking for a more laidback and quiet beach getaway, Melbourne is the place. It has white sandy shorelines, postcard ocean views, and the sounds of waves crashing around you. You can enjoy adventurous excursions by day and try the downtown area's tasty dining options in the evening. Plus, Melbourne Orlando International Airport is located right in town, so flying in from most major cities is a breeze. Numerous accommodations, including Hyatt Place, are within minutes of the airport.
Marine life adventures on the Space Coast
While you take a casual stroll along the Historic Downtown, you'll find a unique surprise if you keep your eyes peeled near the water. Central Florida is filled with great places to view manatees. On the state's west coast is Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station, which welcomes these aquatic creatures to its scenic canal, and Crystal River, a prime snorkeling destination. Across the state is Melbourne's Crane Creek Promenade. The Space Coast location has a long pathway with a railing, where the large animals are usually in action. You'll want to visit during the peak season, which is November through April, to get the best opportunities to see the sea cows.
The sea life viewing in Melbourne doesn't stop there. Dolphins also swim in its waters, and boat tours take you around to spot them. The under two-hour excursion is around $30 to adventure, and manatee sightings may also be included. While sailing, you'll see fins popping out of the water for dolphins, but spotting manatees can be a bit trickier. Look out for large rings on the sea's surface, referred to as manatee "footprints," where usually one or two are swimming below. It's a natural aquarium for a fun-filled day.
The arts and food scene downtown
Most cities in Florida are known for their incredible shorelines, and Melbourne is no different. However, the town is so much more than the turquoise coastlines and the sand between your toes. Here, the entertainment includes art galleries and shops, as well as decorated streets with murals along the walls of the buildings that line them. It's like Miami's Wynwood Walls, where local artists are welcome to express their creativity. Be the artist and partake in exciting experiences, like making your own pottery at Get Fired Up or painting a canvas at Painting with a Twist.
The Historic Downtown also provides a variety of restaurants and quick-stop shops. From teahouses to coffee shops and fine dining, you can get plenty of options for different cuisines, and many are beaming with sparkling reviews. At Hemingway's Tavern, guests love the restaurant's Caribbean and Cuban-inspired cuisine. Also, stop by Meg O'Malley's Irish Pub for a Guinness.
You'll always be satisfied no matter where you eat, drink, or lounge in Melbourne. This quiet little city might whisper a visit, but once you do, the whole group chat will be raving about its loud impact on their Florida experience.