Situated Between Prescott And Grand Canyon National Park Is Arizona's Most Unique Wildlife Park
There's something indescribably uplifting about encountering wildlife up close. Whether you're exploring on your own, during a romantic getaway, or making memories with family, few experiences compare to watching animals roam freely in their natural habitats. Arizona is home to an incredible variety of wildlife, from desert-dwelling creatures like Gila monsters and javelinas to the iconic elk and black bears of the high country. While places like Ironwood Forest National Monument's cactus forest give glimpses into Arizona's rarities, Bearizona Wildlife Park takes it to another level, offering an immersive wildlife experience you won't find anywhere else in the state.
Located in Williams, Arizona, Bearizona sits between Prescott to the south and Grand Canyon National Park to the north, making it an ideal stop on an Arizona road trip. It's about an hour from Slide Rock State Park, one of Arizona's most underrated state parks, and offers two distinct ways to experience the animals. The first is a 3-mile drive-through safari, where you can see bears, wolves, and bison up close from the comfort of your car. The second is a walk-through area that's more like a zoo — but with an open-air, naturalistic feel. Beyond the titular bears, you'll find everything from bobcats and elk to pythons and free-roaming turkeys. A visit to Bearizona is as thrilling as it is educational, making it a must-see for wildlife lovers.
Wild encounters at Bearizona
Bearizona opened in 2010 in Williams, Arizona, founded by Sean Casey as a way to bring conservation, education, and adventure together. Spanning 160 acres, the park is divided into two sections: Fort Bearizona, a 20-acre walk-through experience, and the larger drive-through portion. Many of the animals here were rescued and would not be able to survive in the wild, making Bearizona an important part of conservation efforts. Their enclosures are thoughtfully designed — some even made from repurposed scrap metal and old vehicles, blending sustainability with an animal-conscious, back-to-nature feel.
The drive-through safari is where the adventure begins. Visitors slowly wind through a beautiful ponderosa pine forest, watching as animals roam freely around them. Whether you take your own car or ride along in a guided motor coach, you'll see bison, mountain goats, wolves, and bears — all in a setting that embodies their natural habitat. The drive-through portion typically takes about an hour, allowing time to admire the animals and take in the scenery. While you can keep your windows down for most of the drive, windows must be rolled up in the wolf and bear sections for safety.
After the drive, visitors can park and explore Fort Bearizona, which offers a closer look at smaller creatures and some of the park's biggest stars. The walk-through area features badgers, river otters, javelinas, porcupines, and foxes, as well as the more dangerous, large animals like grizzly bears and jaguars. Throughout the area, educational signs provide fascinating insights into the animals' behaviors and habitats. Don't be surprised if a peacock struts right past you while you're exploring.
How to get to Bearizona and what to do there
Bearizona is one of many underrated stops on Route 66, making it a perfect addition to a road trip, weekend getaway, or even a day trip from Phoenix. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, about a 2.5-hour drive away. The park is open daily from 9 a.m., with the last cars admitted at 4 p.m. Admission is $30 to $35 for adults, with discounts for seniors and children.
Beyond seeing the animals, Bearizona offers daily animal encounters, where visitors can interact with animals and learn from trainers. The park is also praised for its surprisingly good food by visitors. Canyonlands Restaurant offers a full bar and a dining room overlooking the jaguar exhibit, while Bearizona Grille serves classic comfort foods like hot dogs on an outdoor deck. For something truly unique, the park hosts an adults-only "Animal After Party" on select summer nights, featuring cocktails, a sunset safari, and an after-dark flashlight tour of Fort Bearizona. After a day of face-to-face wildlife encounters, take home a memento from the gift shop — because "I saw a bear" stories are even better with proof.