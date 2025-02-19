Situated Between Prescott And Grand Canyon National Park Is Arizona's Most Unique Wildlife Park

Bearizona opened in 2010 in Williams, Arizona, founded by Sean Casey as a way to bring conservation, education, and adventure together. Spanning 160 acres, the park is divided into two sections: Fort Bearizona, a 20-acre walk-through experience, and the larger drive-through portion. Many of the animals here were rescued and would not be able to survive in the wild, making Bearizona an important part of conservation efforts. Their enclosures are thoughtfully designed — some even made from repurposed scrap metal and old vehicles, blending sustainability with an animal-conscious, back-to-nature feel.

The drive-through safari is where the adventure begins. Visitors slowly wind through a beautiful ponderosa pine forest, watching as animals roam freely around them. Whether you take your own car or ride along in a guided motor coach, you'll see bison, mountain goats, wolves, and bears — all in a setting that embodies their natural habitat. The drive-through portion typically takes about an hour, allowing time to admire the animals and take in the scenery. While you can keep your windows down for most of the drive, windows must be rolled up in the wolf and bear sections for safety.

After the drive, visitors can park and explore Fort Bearizona, which offers a closer look at smaller creatures and some of the park's biggest stars. The walk-through area features badgers, river otters, javelinas, porcupines, and foxes, as well as the more dangerous, large animals like grizzly bears and jaguars. Throughout the area, educational signs provide fascinating insights into the animals' behaviors and habitats. Don't be surprised if a peacock struts right past you while you're exploring.