On The Banks Of Wisconsin's St. Croix River Lies A Lush City Full Of Shops, Dining, And Art Galleries

The Hudson area is home to a wide range of great stores and boutiques, specializing in everything from handmade gifts and fashionable apparel to beautiful homewares and antiques. Downtown, The Bees Knees bills itself as "a collection of goodness," with a wide range of cute and charming gifts for any occasion. Meanwhile, The 715 focuses on "urban rustic goods," and trades in everything from clothing and jewelry to lighting, furniture, and prints. For the best local farm produce, you simply must visit the Hudson Farmers Market, held every Saturday morning from the start of May to the end of October on Carmichael Road. If you're into antiquing, Nostalgia Vintage and Things on Plaza 94 has everything you need. This gem is a huge complex displaying the wares of more than 30 antique dealers and vintage sellers — you could literally lose a whole day hunting for your new favorite pieces.

Those looking for interesting mementos of their time in Hudson would also do well to visit the area's speciality art galleries, two of which are within easy distance of each other on 2nd Street. Seasons On La Croix Gallery, for example, displays the works of over 160 artists from the Hudson area and across the country, and features gorgeous pottery and ceramics, exquisite glassware and paintings among the material on display. Meanwhile, Cream of the Crop Artists Gallery is a quirky spot specializing in a great range of funky art alongside artwork and merch from local musicians.

Looking to explore more of Wisconsin? Just east of Hudson an hour's drive down the I-94 you'll find Eau Claire, an artsy town known as the "indie capital of the Midwest."