On The Banks Of Wisconsin's St. Croix River Lies A Lush City Full Of Shops, Dining, And Art Galleries
For those looking for a charming weekend getaway near Minneapolis, Minnesota, there are several options around the state that might do the trick. Gooseberry Falls State Park on the shores of Lake Superior is a hiker's dream, while to the south, Lanesboro is a dreamy city with undeniable riverside charm. But by simply crossing the border to Wisconsin, Minneapolitans can take advantage of a charming, lush town just on the St. Croix River is a perfect place for a short break to relax and indulge yourself.
Just 27 miles from the city — you can get there by coach within an hour – Hudson is a leafy and tranquil town. There are 3,000 acres of hiking available in nearby Willow River State Park, known for its jagged terrain, gorges and waterfalls, while the city has a number of beautiful green spaces. Hiking and lounging outdoors are typically more enjoyable in the warmer months of the year, but Hudson is a great place to visit all year round, thanks to charming, quirky stores, seriously good restaurants and eateries, and a bevy of cultural attractions that make it worth the trip whatever the weather.
Great food, drinks, and entertainment in Hudson, Wisconsin
Let's start with the food, because however you intend to spend your time in Hudson, you're going to need to eat at some point. Luckily, the food options there are exceptional. For a casual riverfront feast, try Agave Kitchen, a Tex-Mex eatery which also serves a range of great American classics including chicken wings, burgers, and chicken (though it is most famous for its "notorious chimichanga"). It also shows sports, as does the Hudson Tap, a popular bar in the center of town with a variety of pub and arcade games.
Just across the street, Dragon Pearl is a chic bistro specializing in freshly-made sushi and Chinese cuisine, while Urban Olive & Vine specializes in American small plates, great wine and a cultured atmosphere, as well as live music. For nightlife, locals love Ziggy's Live Music Bar & Restaurant, which hosts gigs Thursdays through Saturdays.
Experience great shopping and art in Hudson
The Hudson area is home to a wide range of great stores and boutiques, specializing in everything from handmade gifts and fashionable apparel to beautiful homewares and antiques. Downtown, The Bees Knees bills itself as "a collection of goodness," with a wide range of cute and charming gifts for any occasion. Meanwhile, The 715 focuses on "urban rustic goods," and trades in everything from clothing and jewelry to lighting, furniture, and prints. For the best local farm produce, you simply must visit the Hudson Farmers Market, held every Saturday morning from the start of May to the end of October on Carmichael Road. If you're into antiquing, Nostalgia Vintage and Things on Plaza 94 has everything you need. This gem is a huge complex displaying the wares of more than 30 antique dealers and vintage sellers — you could literally lose a whole day hunting for your new favorite pieces.
Those looking for interesting mementos of their time in Hudson would also do well to visit the area's speciality art galleries, two of which are within easy distance of each other on 2nd Street. Seasons On La Croix Gallery, for example, displays the works of over 160 artists from the Hudson area and across the country, and features gorgeous pottery and ceramics, exquisite glassware and paintings among the material on display. Meanwhile, Cream of the Crop Artists Gallery is a quirky spot specializing in a great range of funky art alongside artwork and merch from local musicians.
Looking to explore more of Wisconsin? Just east of Hudson an hour's drive down the I-94 you'll find Eau Claire, an artsy town known as the "indie capital of the Midwest."