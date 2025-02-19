New Orleans' Legendary Bar Is A Timeless Beauty Where America's First-Ever Cocktail Reigns Supreme

The history of the Sazerac could very well be a parable of the history and culture of the Crescent City itself. As a cocktail, it's similar to an Old Fashioned, but uses rye whiskey instead of bourbon. The cocktail has been enjoyed since at least 1838, and is said to be the creation of a Haitian pharmacist named Antoine Amédée Peychaud, who came to the city to open an apothecary and sell his concoction, originally as a medicinal tonic!

Although not where the cocktail was first mixed or drank, the Sazerac Bar in the Roosevelt Hotel could easily be considered its first true temple. Named in honor of this iconic drink, the elegant, historic bar is a New Orleans landmark and one of the finest places to drink in the city.

Located in the stunning Roosevelt Hotel, the Sazerac Bar is a magnificent Art Deco treasure. From the grandeur of its eye-catching chandeliers and elegant wood-paneled walls to the beautiful murals by artist Paul Ninas, it is a sight for sore eyes and a superb place to spend an evening. It also comes with its fair share of stories and legends. As well as being the spiritual home of America's first cocktail, it was built on top of the first nightclub in America, the Cave. It was also supposedly the favorite watering hole of Governor Huey Long, "The Kingfish," a populist politician and one of New Orleans' most notorious public figures.