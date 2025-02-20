A Gulfport Alley In Mississippi Is A Trendy Coastal Gem Filled With Vibrant Street Art And Local Seafood

If you're someone who travels along the Gulf Coast regularly, you may think you've seen it all. However, Mississippi has more than a few hidden treasures along its coastline that are worth visiting, especially if you're looking for something funky and unique. In Mississippi's second-largest city, Gulfport, there's an alleyway that beckons visitors with colorful artwork and the intoxicating aroma of fresh seafood. We're talking about Fishbone Alley, a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of the city.

Although an alleyway may not seem like a world-class attraction, it's enough of a hidden gem that it's worth checking out if you're ever in the area. After all, Mississippi has an entire "secret coast" full of luxury resorts, shops, and restaurants, and they're all a delight to visit, especially if you're trying to avoid big crowds and dirty beaches.

Best of all, the alley changes with the season, thanks to murals from local artists. No matter when you visit, the entire look and vibe of the alley is different. So, put on your walking shoes and see what Fishbone has in store.