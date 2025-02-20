A Gulfport Alley In Mississippi Is A Trendy Coastal Gem Filled With Vibrant Street Art And Local Seafood
If you're someone who travels along the Gulf Coast regularly, you may think you've seen it all. However, Mississippi has more than a few hidden treasures along its coastline that are worth visiting, especially if you're looking for something funky and unique. In Mississippi's second-largest city, Gulfport, there's an alleyway that beckons visitors with colorful artwork and the intoxicating aroma of fresh seafood. We're talking about Fishbone Alley, a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of the city.
Although an alleyway may not seem like a world-class attraction, it's enough of a hidden gem that it's worth checking out if you're ever in the area. After all, Mississippi has an entire "secret coast" full of luxury resorts, shops, and restaurants, and they're all a delight to visit, especially if you're trying to avoid big crowds and dirty beaches.
Best of all, the alley changes with the season, thanks to murals from local artists. No matter when you visit, the entire look and vibe of the alley is different. So, put on your walking shoes and see what Fishbone has in store.
How Mississippi's Fishbone Alley came to be
Officially speaking, Fishbone Alley is in the center of the block between 13th, 14th, 26th, and 27th Avenue in Gulfport. Although the alleyway only spans one city block, it's worth taking the time to explore and appreciate both the history and the artwork on display. Originally, the alley was nothing special — merely a repository for trash and other refuse. However, after Hurricane Katrina, much of Gulfport was damaged, and the city decided to renovate various areas, including Fishbone. As the city tore up the asphalt, workers discovered brick pavers, which were likely laid down in the early 1900s.
In 2016, Gulfport decided to revamp the entire alleyway. The brick would remain as a testament to the city's past, but new murals along the walls would showcase the city's present and future. Fishbone Alley was officially born, and it became one of many renovations throughout the city. Today, it's marked by a fancy sign and a plaque that dives deeper into its roots. Also, instead of smelling garbage out of dumpsters, you'll enjoy the pleasant aroma of freshly cooked food from one of multiple restaurants.
Adding Fishbone Alley to your next Mississippi vacation
The fastest way to get to Fishbone Alley is to fly into the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. It's only about a 15-minute drive (according to Google Maps), and there's plenty of street parking in the area. Plus, if you rent a car, you can head east on E Beach Blvd and explore Biloxi, aka the "Vegas of the South," which is only another 25 minutes away.
As you stroll along Fishbone Alley, you have plenty of options for eating and drinking. Starting from 14th St, there's Murky Waters BBQ, which has some of the best barbecue dishes in the city. You can also get fried fish and Gulf shrimp. Next, there's Rooney's Irish Pub and the Press Box Daiquiri Lounge. So, if you like to knock back a few drinks after filling your belly, you can get a beer or frozen daiquiris only a few steps away.
Next on the docket is C.A. Sarducci's Pizzeria, where you can indulge in all of your favorite pizza toppings. If you're trying to buy beer, wine, or liquor to go, you can stop into Downtown Gulfport's only liquor store, Brack Water Wine & Spirits. At the end of the alley is Kelly's Sports Pub, which offers a variety of delicious pub food. Finally, if you're looking for premium Gulf seafood, you can head over to the Rack House around the corner. There, you can get high-quality steaks, Royal Red shrimp, salmon, and even lobster tails.