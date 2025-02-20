Tourists Can Access The Unmatched Views Of 'China's Loveliest Mountain' Thanks To A Scenic Bullet Train

Rising above a sea of clouds in China's eastern Anhui province lies the legendary Mount Huangshan, long described as "China's loveliest mountain." This landscape, filled with majestic peaks, ancient pines, and unique rock formations, has inspired generations of artists and writers — and it has been the subject of many poems, landscape paintings, and other works of art for centuries. It was also supposedly the place where the elixir of immortality was created. Due to its cultural importance, in 1990, Mount Huangshan was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its influential role in Chinese history, literature, and art.

The jagged columns of this mountainscape look similar to those in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, which represented the massive floating Hallelujah Mountains on the planet Pandora in "Avatar." Indeed, many of Huangshan's steep granite peaks from the Mesozoic era are over 3,000 feet high, with the three tallest ones exceeding 6,000 feet. Emerging through the clouds, and often coated in mist, these dramatic, geological marvels certainly create an otherworldly vision.

Mount Huangshan is located a few hours from the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, a futuristic city filled with extravagant skyscrapers. The name translates to Yellow Mountain, although it's actually a mountain range known as the Yellow Mountains Scenic Area. Be aware that it lies within a city and prefecture of the same name (so this may lead to confusion when you ask for a ticket to "Huangshan"). In the past, visitors had to take an overnight train or fly into the city — meaning that only the most determined of travelers could set their eyes upon these sacred peaks. However, the mountains can now be easily accessed by public transportation — bullet train and bus. Take a scenic ride across a breathtaking landscape to view these extraordinary, Pandora-esque peaks for yourself.