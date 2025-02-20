One Southern City's 'Food Truck Rodeos' Are Destination-Worthy And Insanely Delicious

The Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo takes over Fayetteville Street four times a year, transforming 11 city blocks into a bustling culinary festival with dozens of trucks and thick crowds of hungry visitors. Winding lines and the occasional gridlock are inevitable at peak hours, but the variety and quality make it all worthwhile. As many as 55 food trucks line the street during these "rodeos." Popular trucks around town include Baltic Bites, which might just be the only Lithuanian food truck in the United States; Big Mikes BBQ, a favorite for smoked brisket and smoked chicken; CockADoodleMoo, a BBQ and gourmet sandwich specialist; Curry in a Hurry, a source of award-winning Indian fare; Belgian Waffle Crafters, providers of sweet or savory Liege waffles; and Chirba Chirba Dumpling, known for its handmade dumplings.

The nearby town of Cary throws its own rodeo — the Downtown Chowdown — twice per year. Featuring up to 30 food trucks, this gathering also includes local breweries, winemakers, and live music, creating a lively atmosphere for food, refreshments, and entertainment.

To stay updated on upcoming food truck events and schedules, keep your eye on the Visit Raleigh website or Instagram page. It's one of the best resources for discovering the latest food truck rodeos, pop-ups, and special events in the region. Also, if you notice a truck you like, check them out on Instagram to get a better idea of their wares. The algorithm will likely show you other vendors and help curate your Raleigh rodeo itinerary.