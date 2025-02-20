One Southern City's 'Food Truck Rodeos' Are Destination-Worthy And Insanely Delicious
There's a lot going on in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Southern city is home to lush parks, one of America's best beer gardens, and a thriving food truck scene that reflects Raleigh's booming culinary culture. Whether you want an addictive carb-heavy snack or a gourmet meal to go, the North Carolina capital covers most bases.
Food trucks are all over Raleigh, and you can find them parked outside of parks and museums as well as outside breweries if you need a bite with your craft beer, music venues for hungry concertgoers, and office buildings for a quick mid-day meal. Once a month or so, the city shuts down streets or a park to host a "food truck rodeo," allowing locals and visitors to sample a variety of cuisines. From the bustling downtown streets to the city's lush urban parks, food trucks are an integral part of Raleigh's easy-going culture. In Raleigh, there's no "big city" rush — people take their time, savor their food, and enjoy the city's inviting, laid-back charm.
Where to go for Raleigh's food rodeos
The Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo takes over Fayetteville Street four times a year, transforming 11 city blocks into a bustling culinary festival with dozens of trucks and thick crowds of hungry visitors. Winding lines and the occasional gridlock are inevitable at peak hours, but the variety and quality make it all worthwhile. As many as 55 food trucks line the street during these "rodeos." Popular trucks around town include Baltic Bites, which might just be the only Lithuanian food truck in the United States; Big Mikes BBQ, a favorite for smoked brisket and smoked chicken; CockADoodleMoo, a BBQ and gourmet sandwich specialist; Curry in a Hurry, a source of award-winning Indian fare; Belgian Waffle Crafters, providers of sweet or savory Liege waffles; and Chirba Chirba Dumpling, known for its handmade dumplings.
The nearby town of Cary throws its own rodeo — the Downtown Chowdown — twice per year. Featuring up to 30 food trucks, this gathering also includes local breweries, winemakers, and live music, creating a lively atmosphere for food, refreshments, and entertainment.
To stay updated on upcoming food truck events and schedules, keep your eye on the Visit Raleigh website or Instagram page. It's one of the best resources for discovering the latest food truck rodeos, pop-ups, and special events in the region. Also, if you notice a truck you like, check them out on Instagram to get a better idea of their wares. The algorithm will likely show you other vendors and help curate your Raleigh rodeo itinerary.
Planning your trip to Raleigh
Generally, Raleigh is not the most walkable of cities, so you will need a car or taxi to reach the food truck rodeos in some parts of town. However, pedestrians have it much easier downtown, where the main food rodeos are held, and cyclists can easily navigate the 100-plus-mile Greenway network that intersects the city.
The only problem with such an abundance of good food is that one's stomach can only take so much. That's alright, though, because there is plenty to do in Raleigh beyond eating. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, for example, is the largest natural history museum in the Southeastern United States, with four floors of exhibits, a 10,000-gallon aquarium, and a giant globe housing a three-story theater. There is also the North Carolina Museum of Art, a very popular institution whose collection spans some 5,000 years of art history. The museum is free to visit and has numerous changing exhibitions in addition to its core collection of ancient sculptures, Renaissance art, Impressionist works, and contemporary pieces.
For something family-friendly, try the Marbles Kids Museum, a popular playhouse in the Moore Square district. There are a lot more than marbles here because the name is figurative — it encourages children to "use their marbles" in the many different games and activities facilitating intellectual, emotional, physical, and social development. For more travel that highlights some amazing food trucks, check out our guide to New York City's Ditch Plains Beach.