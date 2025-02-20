One Of North Carolina's First And Longest Ziplines Is A Beautiful, Thrilling Adventure Hub For Families

Before embarking on your thrilling sojourn into the North Carolina wilderness, you'll first have to suit up with a helmet, zipline harness, and gloves. After a safety briefing, during which guides provide detailed instructions, and a practice run on a short zipline, it's off to the races through the forest. Although the cables at Richland Creek aren't strung at the dizzying heights of some of the most thrilling ziplines in the world and are fairly close to the ground, they're sure to elicit excitement from most riders. For those who need an additional rush of excitement, the swinging bridge does present some adrenaline-pumping moments higher up.

While something like the bridge amps up the thrills, the zipline provides unprecedented views of North Carolina's beauty. As you swoop from one wooden platform to the next, the signature whir of the zipline buzzing in your ear, you'll drink in a sea of dense greenery. The zipline tour includes a short trek past the namesake creek, giving you a chance to admire its clear water as it rushes over a rocky bed.

It's best to wear comfortable shoes with a decent grip, along with clothes that are easy to move around in. The weather can get pretty hot and humid during the summer, so consider bringing a bottle of water. The entire tour takes between 90 minutes and two hours, and costs $45 per person. If you can gather a group of eight people or more, then you'll get a discounted rate of $35 per person.