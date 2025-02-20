One Of North Carolina's First And Longest Ziplines Is A Beautiful, Thrilling Adventure Hub For Families
Few rides are as thrilling and adventurous as a zipline, and there appears to be a worldwide competition over who can create the longest and zippiest of them all. From zipline parks that provide you with a unique way to tour Niagara Falls to rides that make you feel like you are flying like an eagle through the mountains of Switzerland, there's quite a variety of ziplines around the world. North Carolina is also a member of the fray and boasts several zipline parks, but Richland Creek Zipline Canopy Tours has one of the longest courses. Here, there is over a mile and a half of zipline, interspersed with 14 canopy stations amidst the beautifully forested Uwharrie Mountains in the central region of the state.
What makes the excursion even more thrilling are its tree trekking adventures, which include four rope obstacles, three skywalks, and a swinging bridge that really gets the heart pumping. The longest stretch of cable is over 1,400 feet long. The tour leans into its natural surroundings with a stop at Mendenhall Waterfalls at the base of Purgatory Mountain, the geographic center of North Carolina. The tour has drawn visitors from all 50 states and 30 countries, and has earned a perfect user rating on Tripadvisor.
What happens on the zipline tour
Before embarking on your thrilling sojourn into the North Carolina wilderness, you'll first have to suit up with a helmet, zipline harness, and gloves. After a safety briefing, during which guides provide detailed instructions, and a practice run on a short zipline, it's off to the races through the forest. Although the cables at Richland Creek aren't strung at the dizzying heights of some of the most thrilling ziplines in the world and are fairly close to the ground, they're sure to elicit excitement from most riders. For those who need an additional rush of excitement, the swinging bridge does present some adrenaline-pumping moments higher up.
While something like the bridge amps up the thrills, the zipline provides unprecedented views of North Carolina's beauty. As you swoop from one wooden platform to the next, the signature whir of the zipline buzzing in your ear, you'll drink in a sea of dense greenery. The zipline tour includes a short trek past the namesake creek, giving you a chance to admire its clear water as it rushes over a rocky bed.
It's best to wear comfortable shoes with a decent grip, along with clothes that are easy to move around in. The weather can get pretty hot and humid during the summer, so consider bringing a bottle of water. The entire tour takes between 90 minutes and two hours, and costs $45 per person. If you can gather a group of eight people or more, then you'll get a discounted rate of $35 per person.
Explore Asheboro around Richland Creek Zipline
Richland Creek Zipline is located in central North Carolina on Fairview Farm Road, about an hour and fifteen minutes west of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. As a closer landmark, the North Carolina Zoo is less than 10 minutes away. If you're hankering for another outdoor excursion, the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is an impressive wildlife conservation park featuring habitats from North America and Africa. Over 1,600 species live there, including unique creatures like arctic foxes, fringe-eared oryx, and greater kudu. Admission is very reasonable at $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for children aged 2 through 12.
You'll probably have worked up an appetite after a day of soaring through the trees and outdoor adventures. Luckily, just 15 minutes away is Magnolia 23, a revered local restaurant. Receiving glowing reviews on Tripadvisor, the small, family-owned restaurant wows diners with its Southern staples including mac and cheese, collard greens, and juicy fried chicken. Keep in mind that seating tables fill up quickly, so consider making a reservation before heading over for a stunning meal.