Avoid Brazil's Most Crowded Beaches For A Nearby Island Paradise With Quiet Trails, Beaches, And Beauty

Sundown soccer players silhouetted against the bright gold Brazilian evening sky, forest-coated mountains cutting jagged figures over the sun-kissed horizon, and icy caipirinhas poured fresh on the shore. Envisioning the evocative allure of the Brazilian coast might drag your mind straight to the sands of Ipanema or of Copacabana, but there is actually an even better version slightly to the east of Rio's famous shores. Tucked away on a small island close to 'the world's most famous beach' in lively, tropical Rio de Janeiro, the white sands of Ilha Grande provide a quintessentially Brazilian experience without the crowds that make Rio's best beaches some of the busiest on Earth. Its virgin Atlantic forests and sublime sands are wrapped into a car-free national park and there are no large resorts to be seen, making it a tranquil alternative to its famous neighbor.

Situated within the state of Rio de Janeiro, you should fly into the big city for easy access to the idyllic isle. Five U.S. airports offer direct flights to the tropical metropolis, so you can land from an uninterrupted flight and then check out the best destinations in Rio de Janeiro that most tourists miss before escaping into a Brazil unaltered by tourism at this little-known island paradise. From Rio, you'll have to travel east to take a boat departing from either Mangaratiba, Conceição de Jacareí, or Angra dos Reis. Mangaratiba is the closest to Rio, separated from the city by a two-hour drive or two-and-a-half-hour bus journey through the verdant hills of southern Brazil. From there, you can catch a ferry and watch the mainland slip out of sight on the one-and-a-half-hour ride to the white shores of Ilha Grande. Make sure you've packed enough cash before catching the boat as there are no ATMs on the island.