America's Largest Historic Public Market Is A Midwest Hub Of Fresh Food, Art, And Unique Local Goods

Detroit's Eastern Market is not open all day, every day, like some of the world's biggest vendors, such as Khan al-Khalili, Cairo's bustling historic bazaar. Instead, Eastern Market has different offerings throughout the week, depending on the season. It is open year-round on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Saturday market hosts over 225 vendors and caters to up to 45,000 visitors during peak season, who flock to the market for local meat, baked goods, and fresh produce.

The Sunday market is similarly buzzing, with the focus being local art, food, jewelery, music, and other artisanal goods. This market is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June through September. The Tuesday market is also active from June through September, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It hosts much of the same goodness found on Saturdays, only with the addition of free yoga and Zumba classes running 11 a.m and 1 p.m., respectively.

For a better understanding of the Eastern Market, stop by the welcome center — open year-round and seasonally — where you can ask questions, collect maps and recipes, and inquire about the Bridge Card, which regulars can use to acquire tokens to spend with participating vendors.